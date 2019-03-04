Access Your Portfolio Anytime, Anywhere

There may be times when you remember an old project you did, perhaps at uni, that you want to show someone. The one that had the amazing render that took 10hrs of Photoshopping. But no, it’s at home on hard-drive no.2 of 5. If only you had uploaded that one to SiteSupervisor, you could be showing it off right... about... now.

SiteSupervisor is your new pocket portfolio. No, not the portfolio that you keep in the drawing tube that only ever sees the light of day at a job interview, but a real, live portfolio that you can access on your phone anytime, anywhere. It's time to take pride in the work you do and have done, and really use what you have to not only bring in more work, but also solve problems.

Sales Pitch

The beauty of having all of your projects at the touch of your phone is that you can show it like you would a photo from your Instagram or Camera Roll. You can bring up drawings or details, zoom in and out, and even draw over it digitally if you need to. It’s an easy way to show off the project or certain elements that were successful without having to view it on Maps in street view.

Faster Problem Solving

Other times, projects run into problems where details can’t be resolved or someone’s not happy with the final cladding color. With your pocket portfolio, you can quickly bring up details from an old project and share how it has been done before. Or show renders of where that cladding color was used before to get them back on-board. I’ve often found myself going back to the computer after several hours of meetings out of office, hopelessly trying to find scanned sketches in previous jobs because there was definitely a similar detail, somewhere amongst the hundreds of drawings. If only SiteSupervisor was used for that job then this wouldn’t be a problem!

Convenience

It’s rare to find anyone without a smartphone these days. Just think: it’s all right there inside that handy electronic rectangle that you barely let go of during the day. No more unwieldy drawing tubes or A2 portfolio carry cases, just the magic of 4G, allowing your work to shine without hassle.

For a limited time, SiteSupervisor is offering architects and consultants in the ArchDaily community a free two-year trial. That’s right, it’s completely free to architects and consultants for two years, exclusively to ArchDaily readers. No credit cards detail requested for two years, so get your practice on SiteSupervisor today. Don’t miss out.

Rachel Hur has been working in architecture for almost 8 years while undertaking a B.Arch Des at the University of Queensland, followed by an M.Arch from Melbourne University. She currently specializes in Correctional Architecture with a strong focus on rehabilitation and creating therapeutic spaces.