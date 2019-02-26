A Selection of Landscape Architecture Detail Drawings

+ 29

Global Warming is causing a series of changes in our climate, and as a result, in our landscape. Successful and exemplary Landscape Architecture delivers proposals that tackle these environmental changes in two areas of development: Design and Architectural Representation.

Landscape Architecture works with all of the ephemeral components related to changing climatic conditions; ecological efficiency, selection and use of materials and their maintenance. The narrative of the interventions in the landscape, regardless of their scale, require drawings ranging from macro frames that show the context, to specific dissections that show constructive details.

Save this picture! Development Banks of the Meurthe

We wanted to highlight the beauty and importance of the more detailed scale of graphic representation applied to the Landscape Architecture so here is a selection of plans and sections.

Save this picture! Adaptation of The Roman Ruins of Can Tacó