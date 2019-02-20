Reiulf Ramstad's Exhibition at the Utzon Center Investigates the Local-Global Architect

Reiulf Ramstad Architects will inaugurate a new exhibition series “In the World of an Architect” at The Utzon Center, focusing on “architecture and design created in the tension field between local and global.” The exhibition will consist of a number of spatial installations spread across five rooms, setting out the concept of “Nordic” and appreciating the importance of the architects’ standpoint.

Rather than cancel the importance of a regionally-based building tradition in a globalized profession, the exhibition invites a more diverse, nuanced understanding of what it means to be a Nordic architect in a globalized era.

Organized in collaboration with No Nordic, the exhibition is spread across five rooms, three of which feature rooms at 1:1 construction works. The first room conveys the organic form of an embryo (cell formation) – capturing the origins of RRA, No Nordic, and the exhibition. A wealth of fragments from the office’s sketching process is exhibited, along with models.

The second room, “The Bedrock,” features black walls, a projection of waterfalls, and a base of rocky pieces and water mirrors. The elements form the ingredients for the exhibition’s first installation, dealing with “the landscape, urgency, and moderation of RRA’s work.” Meanwhile, the third “green mirror room” is full of Ephesus plants, spread in all directions. In between the plants, models of projects are carefully adapted in the landscape, with a swing in the middle of the room inviting people to play in a surreal world. The room, therefore, represents the firm’s “imaginative, dreamy, conceptual dimension.”

The fourth room, titled “The Tower Room,” plays on the space’s dramatic height to allow people to climb towards the light from the top of the tower, and look across the sky. Finally, the fifth “Outro” room has a wall-to-wall project depicting interviews with Reiulf Ramstad from various projects, and a podium decorated with models from selected projects.

The opened on November 17th, 2018 and is open to the public until May 26th, 2019.

News via: Reiulf Ramstad Architects