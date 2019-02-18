World
Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners Gains Approval for Hammersmith Town Hall Refurbishment in London, Visualisation of Hammersmith Town Hall. Image © 7-T
Visualisation of Hammersmith Town Hall. Image © 7-T

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners have gained planning permission for the proposed extension and full refurbishment of the Grade II-listed Hammersmith Town Hall in London. A joint venture with Hammersmith & Fulham Council and commercial partners a2Dominion, the scheme seeks to promote “the creation of a new high quality civic mixed-use development” derived from the historic structure.

Through the demolition of a 1970s extension, the scheme will create a new public square that enhances the setting of the existing protected Town Hall, reinstating its presence on Kings Street. The main alternations seek to enhance the existing building through a glass box rooftop extension containing council office space.

Visualisation of the interior of Hammersmith Town Hall. Image © 7-T Visualisation of the north facade of the Town Hall extension. Image © 7-T Visualisation of the interior of Hammersmith Town Hall. Image © 7-T © 7-T + 6

Visualisation of the north facade of the Town Hall extension. Image © 7-T
Visualisation of the north facade of the Town Hall extension. Image © 7-T

The scheme will provide active frontages for retail, café, and restaurant use, as well as commercial and creative office space, a civic public piazza, a site-wide energy center, and 204 residential dwellings, 51% of which are affordable housing. The extensive public realm will create play space, hard and soft landscaping, residential and non-residential disabled car parking, and the installation of a community cinema on the site of a former cinema.

© 7-T
© 7-T

The proposed Town Hall refurbishment and new build element secure the building's future as the civic heart of the Borough consolidating Council offices, functions and operations in one place. This is a confident intervention that respects the host building and completes its architectural expression. It is an opportunity for the positive renewal of West King Street and for a New Town Hall fitting of the Council's aspirations and ambition. A pioneering collaboration with multiple stakeholders and local amenity groups has defined this truly community-led development - a civic campus with access for all.
-Mark Rintoul, Project Architect, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Visualisation of the interior of Hammersmith Town Hall. Image © 7-T
Visualisation of the interior of Hammersmith Town Hall. Image © 7-T

A community-led application process has aimed to create a “civic campus with access for all” that balanced heritage concerns and inclusive design. The refurbishment has included a variety of accessible provisions, including disabled toilets, step-free access throughout the scheme, and a safe pedestrian route for blind and visually impaired users.

Visualisation of the interior of Hammersmith Town Hall. Image © 7-T
Visualisation of the interior of Hammersmith Town Hall. Image © 7-T

News via: Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners Gains Approval for Hammersmith Town Hall Refurbishment in London" 18 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911692/rogers-stirk-harbour-plus-partners-gains-approval-for-hammersmith-town-hall-refurbishment-in-london/> ISSN 0719-8884

