World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Studio NAB designs a Floating Urban Farming Tower for Future Cities

Studio NAB designs a Floating Urban Farming Tower for Future Cities

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Studio NAB designs a Floating Urban Farming Tower for Future Cities
Save this picture!
Studio NAB designs a Floating Urban Farming Tower for Future Cities, © Studio NAB
© Studio NAB

Studio NAB has released details of their proposed Superfarm project, a six-story exercise in indoor urban farming that “focuses its production on the culture of foods with a high nutritional value.” The project is founded on the principles of pragmatic implementation, high-yielding foods, reducing health risks, promoting short circuits, reviving economies, energy self-sufficiency.

The scheme is a response to the projections that by 2050, 80% of the earth’s population will live in urban centers, demanding an area of farmland 20% more than is represented by the country of Brazil. By moving farm systems indoors, Superfarm represents an “ecological transition” that is resilient, human-sensitive, and technologically advanced.

© Studio NAB © Studio NAB © Studio NAB © Studio NAB + 13

Save this picture!
© Studio NAB
© Studio NAB

The scheme departs from the traditional urban farm typology, often limited to salads, fruit, and vegetables, broadening its attention on the production of foods such as fish and honey. The project also seeks to recreate an ecosystem in an urban environment, including seaweed culture, beekeeping, insect farming, aquaponics, and various greenhouse and outdoor cultivations.

Save this picture!
© Studio NAB
© Studio NAB

The scheme manifests as a thirty-four meter high, six-story building erected on water. Over six levels, the vertical farming scheme contains a variety of vehicles for production, including open soil and soilless cropping techniques, seaweed, insects, fish from aquaponics, berries, honey from hives, and plants such as Ginseng or Aloe Vera.  A highly-controlled environment reduces health risks, with a ban on pesticides, and the recycling and recovery of water produced by plants’ evapotranspiration.

Save this picture!
© Studio NAB
© Studio NAB

Embedded within the city, the scheme seeks to restore the link between producer and consumer, bringing them in closer proximity and enabling easy access to sales areas through a pedestrian footbridge. On a neighborhood scale, the scheme aims to lead to sustainable jobs and an ethical, responsible citizen contribution to the city economy. It also seeks to create a collective awareness by federating inhabitants and local partners around a common goal.

Save this picture!
© Studio NAB
© Studio NAB

The scheme follows on from Studio NAB’s “Hololightkeeper,” resurrecting holographic technology to reinvent the lighthouse.

Save this picture!
© Studio NAB
© Studio NAB

News via: Studio NAB

A Vision for a Self-Reliant New York

"In an era of incompetent nation states and predatory transnationals, we must ratchet up local self-reliance, and the most logical increment of organisation (and resistance) is the city." This is how Michael Sorkin, writing in Aeon Magazine, explains his hypothetical plan to radically change the landscape of New York City, bringing a green landscape and urban farming into the former concrete jungle.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Studio NAB designs a Floating Urban Farming Tower for Future Cities" 18 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911677/studio-nab-designs-a-floating-urban-farming-tower-for-future-cities/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream