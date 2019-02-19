LAGI 2019: Design the Future of Renewable Energy

Save this picture! Light Up, by NH Architecture, Ark Resources, John Bahoric Design, and RMIT architecture students is the winner of the 2018 Land Art Generator Initiative design competition for Melbourne, and generates 2,220 MWh of clean energy.

The LAGI 2019 competition offers designers and creatives the opportunity to re-imagine energy infrastructure and demonstrate the beauty of a 100% renewable world.

The latest challenge from the Land Art Generator Initiative (LAGI)—with a 1st Place Prize of $40,000 USD and a 2nd Place Prize of $10,000—invites you to design a work of public art for Masdar City, Abu Dhabi that will contribute clean kilowatt-hours to the city grid while beautifying one of the most important civic spaces in the low-carbon masterplan.

What does the future of renewable energy look like?

As the world comes together over the next few decades to meet the challenge of global climate change, solar, wind, and other renewable energy installations will be distributed across rooftops, farmlands, vacant lots, and sites of every kind and scale around the world, having an impact on our cities and rural landscapes like nothing else since the construction of the automobile superhighways of the twentieth century.

Save this picture! Solar (ECO) System, by Antonio Maccà is a submission to the 2010 Land Art Generator Initiative design competition for the UAE, and generates 1,000 MWh of clean energy.

While the vast majority of this new infrastructure will be utilitarian installations designed to meet the most competitive cost per kilowatt-hour, the great energy transition also offers the opportunity—for cherished places, sensitive sites, and when community engagement will be key to project success—to think creatively about how clean energy technology can weave itself into the cultural landscapes of our cities.

This is the mission of the Land Art Generator Initiative (LAGI), a nonprofit that works with cities around the world on civic art installations that also function as renewable energy infrastructures. These generous works of art give back more than just beauty and return more than just kilowatt hours on their capital investment.

Save this picture! The Pipe, by Khalili Engineers, is a submission to the 2016 Land Art Generator Initiative design competition for Santa Monica, and generates 4.5 billion liters of drinking water from solar power.

LAGI 2019 Abu Dhabi

LAGI is pleased to be holding a special edition design competition in partnership with the 24th World Energy Congress and sponsored by Masdar. LAGI 2019 Abu Dhabi—Return to the Source—invites architects, landscape architects, artists, and other creatives around the world to design an iconic work of art for a landmark site within Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. Your artwork will use renewable energy technology as a medium of creative expression and will provide on-site energy production consistent with the master plan of the city.

An official side event of the 24th World Energy Congress, the primary exhibition of the top 25 proposals and the official LAGI 2019 award ceremony will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre September 9–12, 2019.

The LAGI 2019 book featuring 50–60 submissions will be published with Prestel (a division of Random House) and will be released in January 2020 at the World Future Energy Summit.

LAGI 2019 opened on January 16 and closes on May 12, 2019. The Design Guidelines document can be found here.

Save this picture! The Solar Hourglass, by Santiago Muros Cortés, is the winner of LAGI 2014 Copenhagen. Energy Technologies: concentrated solar power (thermal beam-down tower with heliostats). Annual Capacity: 7,500 MWh

Renewable Energy Can be Beautiful

When we think of the renewable energy transition, we often have in mind dark blue photovoltaic rectangles carpeting the landscape or large three-blade horizontal axis wind turbines marching along mountain ridges or into the sea. We think about grid reliability and consumer cost per kilowatt-hour, or we think about the climate change apocalypse that we will impose on future generations if we fail to act swiftly enough. All of these elements are important from technical and policy perspectives, but there is something missing that will be key to success if we are to meet the goals that we have set for ourselves. We must recognize the importance of human culture to the realization of change.

It is a lack of imagination that has brought us to the brink, and it will be an influx of imagination that can possibly pull us back from it. If we are going to succeed in reducing carbon emissions, we must make the solutions more visible, inspire the general public, and get people excited about the renewable energy transition.

LAGI design competitions have changed the way that cities and developers manage the integration of public art and creative placemaking into the master planning process for new developments. Competitions for Dubai/Abu Dhabi (2010), New York City (2012), Copenhagen (2014), Glasgow (2015), Santa Monica (2016), Willimantic (2017), and Melbourne (2018) have brought in over 1,000 designs from 60+ countries.

Join us in 2019, and show the world how renewable energy can be beautiful.