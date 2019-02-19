World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. United States
  5. Studio Razavi architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Boqueria West 40th St. / Studio Razavi architecture

Boqueria West 40th St. / Studio Razavi architecture

  • 17:00 - 19 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Boqueria West 40th St. / Studio Razavi architecture
Save this picture!
Boqueria West 40th St. / Studio Razavi architecture, © simone bossi
© simone bossi

© simone bossi © simone bossi © simone bossi © simone bossi + 26

Save this picture!
© simone bossi
© simone bossi

Text description provided by the architects. A restaurant concept derived from the famous Barcelona market housed under a single great roof structure, inspired us to create an all-encompassing atmosphere, not dissimilar to the market.

Save this picture!
© simone bossi
© simone bossi

Using only wood, our design intent was to mitigate the changing ceiling heights (some in excess of 20') with one varying surface made up of wood slats. These would then curve down to extend along walls to create a warm texture, which would gradually disappear as it reaches down.

Save this picture!
© simone bossi
© simone bossi
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© simone bossi
© simone bossi

A simple design intent which allows for different room sizes to be created, shifting from grand to intimate, celebrating the centrally located bar and kitchen space as focal point of perspective. This bar becomes the prominent spatial element and stands out as a vital organ along with the open kitchen, opposite the main seating area, therefore surrounding clients with the two main features of what a tapas restaurant is all about.

Save this picture!
© simone bossi
© simone bossi

Creating a variety of spatial qualities was equally important so as to offer clients multiple experiences and dining options. The lighting and decorative schemes also take these variations into account so as to always provide the adequate scale.

Save this picture!
© simone bossi
© simone bossi

Material selection is limited to wood, marble counter tops, blackened steel and black cement floor tiles. Custom designed light fixtures further enhance the experience by delineating seating areas and tables. Attention to details greatly contributes in creating a space that has the right scale, regardless of how tall the ceilings (some at 22') and connecting walls to ceilings was key in providing the right perception of softness overall.

Save this picture!
© simone bossi
© simone bossi

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio Razavi architecture
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant United States
Cite: "Boqueria West 40th St. / Studio Razavi architecture" 19 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911352/boqueria-west-40th-st-studio-razavi-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream