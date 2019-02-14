World
  80-ONCE Business & Living / Sestral S.A

80-ONCE Business & Living / Sestral S.A

  16:00 - 14 February, 2019
80-ONCE Business & Living / Sestral S.A
© Jairo Llano
© Jairo Llano

  • Construction

    Sestral S.A.

  • Structural Calculation

    Proyectos y Diseños

  • Soil Study

    Alfonso Uribe y Cia

  • Design Team

    Antonio Aldea y VyV Arquitectos

  • Interior Design

    Sokoloff Sewerin Ark

  • LEED Certification

    Green Factory

  • HVAC Design

    HVAC Consulting

  • Bioclimatic Design

    Arquitectura y Bioclimática
© Jairo Llano
© Jairo Llano

Text description provided by the architects. 80-ONCE Business & Living is a mixed project (residential, office, and commercial spaces) located in the traditional El Nogal neighborhood in the City of Bogotá, with an innovative design made up of 3 volumes with an elegant and contemporary style with special focus on the quality and detail in the finishes. The office buildings exterior is fully coated in glass, aluminum and alucobond, on the other hand, the apartment building, as well as glass and aluminum, includes copper color bricks in most of its facades. In the interior design, the use of natural woods such as oak and walnut, and stones, such as marble and granite, can be seen all over the project.

© Jairo Llano
© Jairo Llano

Of the 3 buildings that make up the Project, 2 of them are office spaces with a total of 6.000 m2 of net area, and a residential building with 4.500 mof net area, which sums up to a total of 20.000 m2 including common areas. The Project was conceived to be environmental and ecologically sustainable, so we implemented techniques like recirculation of gray and rain waters, Green roof tops and vertical gardens, bathrooms with showers and lockers to stimulate bicycle commute, use of local, recycled, and low VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) products, and therefore the Project obtained the Gold Category LEED certification, issued by USGBC.

© Jairo Llano
© Jairo Llano
Section F-F
Section F-F
© Jairo Llano
© Jairo Llano

The glass and aluminum facade of the office buildings was one of the biggest challenges of the Project, given that we wanted squared frames with profiling that stand out 30 or 40 cms from the facade, which did not exist in the market at the moment, thus, they were especially designed and developed between Cortizo in Spain, Sestral S.A. and AMP in Colombia for the 80-ONCE Project. This design allowed the aluminum profiles to be adapted with lintels, droppers or lids, depending on its location within the frame.

© Jairo Llano
© Jairo Llano

