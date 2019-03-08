World
  House Cot-Duá / Atelier Branco Arquitetura



  10:00 - 8 March, 2019

House Cot-Duá / Atelier Branco Arquitetura
© Atelier Branco

© Atelier Branco © Atelier Branco © Atelier Branco © Atelier Branco + 13

  • Structural Engineer

    Paulo Freire e Miguel Brazão (SP Project)

  • Systems engineer

    João Claudinei Alves (JCF projetos e construções)

  • Structural System

    Concreto, madeira Maçaranduba e vidro

  • Plot Area

    15069.47 ft2

  • Built Area

    1399.31 ft2

  • Total Floor Area

    3875.01 ft2
    More Specs
© Atelier Branco
© Atelier Branco

Text description provided by the architects. Inside the Condominium Cot-Duá and following the same architectonical idea from the Casa Veranda, a series of houses are built and reproduced during the following years.

© Atelier Branco
© Atelier Branco

The Casa Cot-Duá consists of four independent volumes, aligned in the same direction, bound together by a single breathable and light roof, specially designed to allow natural ventilation and micro-climate controlled environment, while creating a fascinating play of light and shadow.

© Atelier Branco
© Atelier Branco
Plan
Plan
© Atelier Branco
© Atelier Branco

The main idea is to create a front garden and a back garden, for day and night. The house welcomes the surrounding palm trees and the private pool facing the sunset, which the living area and the master suite overlook.

© Atelier Branco
© Atelier Branco

There is no distinction between inner and outer. Here the wooden panels are filled with glass, and a thick fabric curtains (a marine waterproof canvas, breathable and highly durable, traditionally used for the sails of local fishing boats). They open widely to enjoy the house as a large open space of over 360 square meters adjustably shaded according to need.

© Atelier Branco
© Atelier Branco

Cite: "House Cot-Duá / Atelier Branco Arquitetura" [Casa Cot-Duá / Atelier Branco Arquitetura] 08 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911235/house-cot-dua-atelier-branco-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

