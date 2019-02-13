The Brutal Majesty of Bratislava's Slovak Radio Tower, Through the Lens of Alexandra Timpau

Opening in the late 1980s after more than ten years of construction, the Slovak Radio Tower is an unmissable feature in the landscape of Bratislava. The building, an inverted pyramid of steel frame construction, was designed by Štefan Svetko, Štefan Ďurkovič, and Barnabáš Kissling during the height of socialist realism.

It is in fact not one pyramid, but two: the inner pyramid houses all the broadcasting facilities and equipment while the larger structure comprises space for music performance and public gathering. The building was named a Slovakian National Monument in 2018.

Explore the structure through these images by photographer Alexandra Timpau: