World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. 17-Ton Steel Sculpture Finds a New Home in London

17-Ton Steel Sculpture Finds a New Home in London

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
17-Ton Steel Sculpture Finds a New Home in London
Save this picture!
17-Ton Steel Sculpture Finds a New Home in London, Quadrilinear. Image © Lee Simmons
Quadrilinear. Image © Lee Simmons

Artist Lee Simmons has unveiled a 17-ton, 50-foot sculpture in London’s Marylebone neighborhood. Titled Quadrilinear, the project is made of five layers of laser-cut steel standing four stories tall. The project is slotted through Schoen Clinic by ESA Architects, and was completed over a four-year period with Format Engineers. The stainless-steel column is based on deconstructed maps of historic Marylebone to engage the context, rhythm and fabric of the facade.

Quadrilinear. Image © Lee Simmons Quadrilinear. Image © Lee Simmons Quadrilinear. Image © Lee Simmons Quadrilinear. Image © Lee Simmons + 10

Save this picture!
Quadrilinear. Image © Lee Simmons
Quadrilinear. Image © Lee Simmons

Raised in Stevenage, Lee gained a First Class Honors degree in metalwork and silversmithing before undertaking an MA in the subjects at the Royal College of Art. His earlier works became a springboard to Quadrilinear, which builds off Simmon's interest in maps. As he said, "I’ve got a bit of a fascination with maps and topography which felt quite fitting on such a prominent corner. I like to delve into the detail." Simmons worked with the architects, engineers, and fabricators to help bring the sculpture to life.

Save this picture!
Quadrilinear. Image © Lee Simmons
Quadrilinear. Image © Lee Simmons

Format Engineers worked with fabricators Littlehampton Welding to realize the sculpture. Thin filigree steel sheets were clamped together by 1,200 stainless-steel rods to create a slight curve. Format Engineers used computational scripting to evaluate the most efficient ways of distributing stress and laying out the sculpture. Simmons regularly uses stainless steel as his main medium, as it is both robust and low maintenance. Working with Format and Littlehampton, he was able to simplify construction to minimize fabrication costs.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "17-Ton Steel Sculpture Finds a New Home in London" 08 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910956/17-ton-steel-sculpture-finds-a-new-home-in-london/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream