  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Orgânica Arquitectura
  6. 2018
  Two Houses in Calçada Dos Mestres / Organica, Arquitectura

Two Houses in Calçada Dos Mestres / Organica, Arquitectura

  28 March, 2019
Two Houses in Calçada Dos Mestres / Organica, Arquitectura
Two Houses in Calçada Dos Mestres / Organica, Arquitectura, © Do Mal o Menos
© Do Mal o Menos

© Do Mal o Menos

  Collaboration

    José Roque, Gary Barber, José Santos, Carlos Paulo, Ruben Lourenço, Vitor Sá, João Cordeiro

  Structure, Waters, Sewers and Gas - CSAP

    Cristina Pimenta

  Electricity ITED, Thermal

    Sala de Desenho

  Engineering

    Rui Martins
Text description provided by the architects. Orgânica architecture office has just completed the rehabilitation of two semi-detached houses in Calçada dos Mestres neighborhood, facing ‘Águas Livres’, Lisbon 18th century aqueduct. The original neighborhood was a social development of mid twentieth century. These streets have no name, their names are still merely numerical.

© Do Mal o Menos
© Do Mal o Menos

The semi-detached houses, located on Rua Um (Nº1 street) face the “Águas Livres” aqueduct, an engineering stone achievement that splits the neighborhood in two, towards the Alcântara valley.

© Do Mal o Menos
© Do Mal o Menos

This Orgânica project renewed and enlarged the existing building, gave the semi-detached houses a new organization, as urban modern living requires.

© Do Mal o Menos
© Do Mal o Menos
Section 01
Section 01

But not only the interior had significant changes. From the interior windows were opened from floor to ceiling, by inflecting the walls, allowing us to look out on multiple directions. These new openings are strategic, allow us to capture frames and relevant landscape references, extend the houses inner space.
It is possible to distinguish that we are in presence of two independent houses only by the colors of the entrance doors and it’s window flower boxes.

© Do Mal o Menos
© Do Mal o Menos

The project involved a partial demolition, preserving it’s main facade. Now, with a more refined and contemporary design, the houses have the same windows, the same flower boxes and entrance porch but with a more meaningfull expression. The outer walls were plastered and painted white, and the concrete floor slabs were marked in gray. The roof gained new red flat tiles, a typical construction material of Lisbon area.

© Do Mal o Menos
© Do Mal o Menos

Entrance hall and social areas are located on the ground floor. The entrance hall works as a vestibule from which we access the kitchen area, the living room and the staircase. The living room has big windows from floor to ceiling and an external staircase as a backyard connection.

© Do Mal o Menos
© Do Mal o Menos

On the first floor we find the semi-detached houses private areas, with bedrooms in the side elevations. There’s also an attic and a basement. In total, the houses have approximately 600m2.

Orgânica Arquitectura
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Portugal
Cite: "Two Houses in Calçada Dos Mestres / Organica, Arquitectura" [Duas casas na Calçada dos Mestres / Orgânica Arquitectura] 28 Mar 2019. ArchDaily.

