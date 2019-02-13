M Residence / F:Poles Arquitetura

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. The M residence is predominantly a single-story house, designed to provide family fun. The natural concrete brutality brings strength and personality, besides providing security to its owners. The residence volumes consist in a single horizontal rectangular block implanted in the ground’s highest level, making float a massive concrete box.

The internal garden comes from a subtraction of the volume itself and makes the transition between social and private areas, allowing the entrance of natural lighting and ventilation. The pool and social area are facing the same facade of the main access, set in a higher level for greater privacy. Climbing the stairs above the reflecting pool, the main floor has a panoramic nature view, where the straight lines of the design contribute to emphasize the landscape.

The windows’ alignment allowed the creation of a covered balcony and main access. Inside the house, woody and warm tones in the main textures added to the lighting project brings warmness to the rooms.

O recuo dos fechamentos da fachada principal permitiu a criação de uma varanda e acesso cobertos. Na área interna, o uso da madeira e tons mais quentes presentes no mobiliário e revestimentos, somados ao projeto luminotécnico, traz calor e aconchego aos ambientes.