  7. Escola Massana, Art and Design Center / Estudio Carme Pinós

  • 06:00 - 4 February, 2019
Escola Massana, Art and Design Center / Estudio Carme Pinós, © Duccio Malagamba
  • Architects

    Estudio Carme Pinós

  • Location

    Plaza Gardunya Nº 9, Barcelona, Spain

  • Category

    University

  • Lead Architects

    Carme Pinós Desplat

  • Architects Director Project

    Samuel Arriola

  • Collaborating Architects

    Elsa Martí, Roberto Carlos García, Holger Hennefarth, Blanca Perote, Ana Isabel Rodríguez, Inés Senghour, Francisco Olivas

  • Area

    118510.65 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Duccio Malagamba

  • Structures

    BOMA - MASALA consultors

  • Facilities

    INDUS Ingeniería y Arquitectura

  • Direction of Execution

    ENTROPIA - PCG

  • Builder

    UTE Massana (ACCIONA - COPCISA)
    • More Specs Less Specs
 The Massana School forms part of the long transformation process of the Gardunya Square, situated in the heart of Barcelona’s historical district.

Ground floor plan
This project responds to the will of creating a luminous interior made up of open spaces in its 11,000 square meters of usable surface area, while at the same time achieving an exterior that remains harmonious with the urban web in which it stands.

The building is split, both in terms of volumetrics as well as in the solution of the facade, in response to the surrounding constructions. With the objective of giving it a more unique and sculptural character and simultaneously diminishing bulkiness, the part of the building that faces the square is decomposed into two rotating volumes that generate different terraces.

The ceramic piece reminiscent of a brise soleil that covers the exterior emphasizes its volumetric will while at once protecting the student’s privacy.

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Escola Massana, Art and Design Center / Estudio Carme Pinós" [Escola Massana, Centro de Arte y Diseño / Estudio Carme Pinós] 04 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910633/escola-massana-art-and-design-center-estudio-carme-pinos/> ISSN 0719-8884

