Escola Massana, Art and Design Center / Estudio Carme Pinós

+ 35

Architects Estudio Carme Pinós

Location Plaza Gardunya Nº 9, Barcelona, Spain

Category University

Lead Architects Carme Pinós Desplat

Architects Director Project Samuel Arriola

Collaborating Architects Elsa Martí, Roberto Carlos García, Holger Hennefarth, Blanca Perote, Ana Isabel Rodríguez, Inés Senghour, Francisco Olivas

Area 118510.65 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Duccio Malagamba

Manufacturers Loading...

Structures BOMA - MASALA consultors

Facilities INDUS Ingeniería y Arquitectura

Direction of Execution ENTROPIA - PCG

Builder UTE Massana (ACCIONA - COPCISA)

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

The Massana School forms part of the long transformation process of the Gardunya Square, situated in the heart of Barcelona’s historical district.

This project responds to the will of creating a luminous interior made up of open spaces in its 11,000 square meters of usable surface area, while at the same time achieving an exterior that remains harmonious with the urban web in which it stands.

The building is split, both in terms of volumetrics as well as in the solution of the facade, in response to the surrounding constructions. With the objective of giving it a more unique and sculptural character and simultaneously diminishing bulkiness, the part of the building that faces the square is decomposed into two rotating volumes that generate different terraces.

The ceramic piece reminiscent of a brise soleil that covers the exterior emphasizes its volumetric will while at once protecting the student’s privacy.