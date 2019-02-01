World
  7. Santa Casa da Misericórdia’s Elderly Care Centre / Nuno Piedade Alexandre

Santa Casa da Misericórdia’s Elderly Care Centre / Nuno Piedade Alexandre

  • 06:00 - 1 February, 2019
Santa Casa da Misericórdia’s Elderly Care Centre / Nuno Piedade Alexandre
Santa Casa da Misericórdia’s Elderly Care Centre / Nuno Piedade Alexandre, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado + 57

  • Architects

    Nuno Piedade Alexandre

  • Location

    Avenida Manuel Pires Filipe (Avenida Marginal), Ponte de Sor, Portugal

  • Category

    Asylum

  • Lead Architect

    Nuno Piedade Alexandre

  • Collaborators

    Susana Castelo, Nídia Brígido, Vasco Tomás

  • Structural

    Rogério Alves

  • Other Expertise

    José Duarte, Gonçalo Santos, Hélder Formiga

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. With it’s beginning in 2015, this building has only been completed in 2018. It’s about a health care residence for elderly people, with 10 double rooms and 4 individual rooms, all of them equipped with their own private facilities.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The building main aim was that of nurturing the necessity of extra bedrooms on the main existing building having therefore functionally some connections and circulations been established between the two.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Planta - Segundo Pavimento
Planta - Segundo Pavimento

The proposed volume grows from the usage of the available area of the plot, and from the necessity of the connection to the existing building in order to set up the minimum space needed for the functional areas actually work. The concept bases itself on this principal and in the search for a very particular experience mainly focused on its users. The volume dematerializes itself through the projection of the rooms outwards, distorting main facade in the search for a special sculptural moment that can speak for itself and be kind of singular, also in the way that every patient should be. The attention to the patients and its users has always been the main aim for the building, being the capture of the most area of outside landscape possible it’s biggest representation.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The transformation of an interior room height from 2,7 meters to an exterior facade opening of 3,5/4,5 meters height brought inside in some way a light that was before unavailable. The geometric complexity that therefore results defines and marks the buildings image that which when introducing an expression of vertical elements had the aim of establish a relation with the surrounding tree mass and to distinguish itself in the urban landscape of the street where it stands. In resume, the project results from a functional program, a concept of living experience and use, and the relation of the building with the surrounding urban grid.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Nuno Piedade Alexandre
Office

Cite: "Santa Casa da Misericórdia's Elderly Care Centre / Nuno Piedade Alexandre" [Lar de Idosos da Santa Casa da Misericórdia / Nuno Piedade Alexandre] 01 Feb 2019. ArchDaily.

