New Images of SHoP Architects' Ultra-Thin 111 W 57 Tower Show Facade Progress

The ‘Super Tall and Skinny’ NYC Tower 111 W 57 by SHoP Architects is forging ahead as seen in this photographic construction update by Paul Clemence from Archi-Photo. In the photos, the glass and terracotta facade seems largely complete, casting beams of light into New York's notoriously valley-like streets. SHoP's ultra-thin residential tower, which is set for completion this year, will rise above the Empire State Building and even One World Trade Center, taking a bird's eye view over the entirety of the city skyline.

The striking residential tower, located on Billionaire’s Row, two blocks south of Central Park, is just above 468 meters (1428 feet) high, designed with a glittering facade of glass and terracotta.

The slender structure, constructed by JDS Development and Property Markets Group, will offer super luxury apartments and is widely expected to be the “first $100 million sale in NYC”.

The project has had its share of setbacks during its construction; in late 2018 terracotta pieces seemed to have come unattached from the facade (as documented by photographer Andrew Campbell Nelson in late 2018.)