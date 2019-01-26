World
  3. New Images of SHoP Architects' Ultra-Thin 111 W 57 Tower Show Facade Progress

New Images of SHoP Architects' Ultra-Thin 111 W 57 Tower Show Facade Progress

New Images of SHoP Architects' Ultra-Thin 111 W 57 Tower Show Facade Progress
New Images of SHoP Architects' Ultra-Thin 111 W 57 Tower Show Facade Progress, © Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

The ‘Super Tall and Skinny’ NYC Tower 111 W 57 by SHoP Architects is forging ahead as seen in this photographic construction update by Paul Clemence from Archi-Photo. In the photos, the glass and terracotta facade seems largely complete, casting beams of light into New York's notoriously valley-like streets. SHoP's ultra-thin residential tower, which is set for completion this year, will rise above the Empire State Building and even One World Trade Center, taking a bird's eye view over the entirety of the city skyline.

© Paul Clemence © Paul Clemence © Paul Clemence © Paul Clemence

© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

The striking residential tower, located on Billionaire’s Row, two blocks south of Central Park, is just above 468 meters (1428 feet) high, designed with a glittering facade of glass and terracotta.

© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

The slender structure, constructed by JDS Development and Property Markets Group, will offer super luxury apartments and is widely expected to be the “first $100 million sale in NYC”.

© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

The project has had its share of setbacks during its construction; in late 2018 terracotta pieces seemed to have come unattached from the facade (as documented by photographer Andrew Campbell Nelson in late 2018.)

© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

Cite: Dima Stouhi. "New Images of SHoP Architects' Ultra-Thin 111 W 57 Tower Show Facade Progress" 26 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910218/new-images-of-shop-architects-ultra-thin-111-w-57-tower-show-facade-progress/> ISSN 0719-8884

