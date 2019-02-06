World
  Simone Veil Middle School in Nice / Comte & Vollenweider

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Simone Veil Middle School in Nice / Comte & Vollenweider

  02:00 - 6 February, 2019
Simone Veil Middle School in Nice / Comte & Vollenweider
Simone Veil Middle School in Nice / Comte & Vollenweider, © Milène Servelle
© Milène Servelle

© Milène Servelle

  • Engineering study office

    OTEIS SUDEQUIP

  • Demolition, terrassement and work structure

    SPADA<

  • Frame, locksmith, cladding

    TDA

  • Exterior carpentry

    Alquier

  • Electricity

    Eiffage

  • Plumbing

    Azurclim

  • Soft floor

    2 SRI

  • Lift

    Perdigon

  • Scientific classrooms

    Delagrave

  • Roads And Networks

    Europ TP

  • Client

    Region of the Alpes Maritimes
© Milène Servelle
© Milène Servelle

Text description provided by the architects. At the bottom of the Cimiez's hill, the Pavillon's hill meanders. This recessed plain is charged with a more social and industrial history than the wealthy, quiet and wooded residential district where the english aristocracy settled at the beginning of the 19 th century. However it is in the plain, where the torrential character of the river marks the landscape where settled public facilities.
The "Arbre Inférieur" avenue that runs along the middle school Simone Veil underlines the limit between these two worlds with a topograpic walk.

© Milène Servelle
© Milène Servelle

On the retaining walls of the villas located on a high ground respond the surrounding walls of the plain's parcels. Among these walls, there are those of the knowledge, acquaintance and education which include the high and middle school of Don Bosco, the "Notre Dame Auxiliatrice" church and the middle school of Simone Veil. The rehabilitation of the Simone Veil middle school ( formely Victor Duruy ) and the creation of his gymnasium is based on a sensitive approach of the territory.

© Milène Servelle
© Milène Servelle

The project keeps a maximum of the space for the yard. Avoid multiplying buildings. Simplifies the movements inside the etablishment. Saves the technical works in infrastructure. These precepts have been the main guidelines of the reflections to propose a coherent and comfortable establishement.

© Milène Servelle
© Milène Servelle
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Milène Servelle
© Milène Servelle

Winner of the competition in 2014, our proposal was to use the existing building and extend it to the north and and the south rather than creating a new standalone building. The preserved building becomes the "historical" base of the project. Its modenature and its prefabricated structure are recovered. The glazed facade colored is a technical and climatic response that improves the thermal comfort and contributes energeticaly to the building. This new glittering skin becomes at the same time the new identity of the middle school. The basic idea of this answer is that there is not the old facade or the new facade, but a unitary and coherent whole.

© Milène Servelle
© Milène Servelle

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Comte & Vollenweider
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school Refurbishment France
Cite: "Simone Veil Middle School in Nice / Comte & Vollenweider" 06 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910145/extension-and-rehabilitation-of-the-simone-veil-middle-school-in-nice-comte-and-vollenweider/> ISSN 0719-8884

