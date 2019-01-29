Villa Rambo / Studio Bellonio

+ 25

Architects Studio Bellonio

Location Bra, Italy

Category Houses

Lead Architect Antonio Bellonio

Design Team Enrico Torchio, Davide Mascarino

Construction Company Franco Barberis SPA

Area 400.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Tino Gerbaldo

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the edge of Roero Woods, in northeastern Italy, Villa Rambo rises from a gently sloping hills, offering a stunning view of the Alps.

The client, a botanical expert, established as main requirement to keep all the plants untouched and an house “hidden” in the woods. To fulfill his request the exposed concrete slabs were created with a mixture of dark and brown ferric oxides, and together with the dark brown bricks of the walls, the two main materials harmonize with the colors of the landscape

The exposed concrete basements strongly differ from the darker tones of the residential blocks, two elongated volumes extending eastwards and southward, flanking the site and embracing the grove of walnut trees.

To include a brighter accent to the whole construction a series of yellow vertical louvers rotate to offer sun shading to the expansive verandas.