World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Studio Bellonio
  6. 2018
  7. Villa Rambo / Studio Bellonio

Villa Rambo / Studio Bellonio

  • 14:00 - 29 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Villa Rambo / Studio Bellonio
Save this picture!
Villa Rambo / Studio Bellonio, © Tino Gerbaldo
© Tino Gerbaldo

© Tino Gerbaldo © Tino Gerbaldo © Tino Gerbaldo © Tino Gerbaldo + 25

  • Architects

    Studio Bellonio

  • Location

    Bra, Italy

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Antonio Bellonio

  • Design Team

    Enrico Torchio, Davide Mascarino

  • Construction Company

    Franco Barberis SPA

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Tino Gerbaldo
Save this picture!
© Tino Gerbaldo
© Tino Gerbaldo

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the edge of Roero Woods, in northeastern Italy, Villa Rambo rises from a gently sloping hills, offering a stunning view of the Alps.

Save this picture!
© Tino Gerbaldo
© Tino Gerbaldo
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Tino Gerbaldo
© Tino Gerbaldo

The client, a botanical expert, established as main requirement to keep all the plants untouched  and an  house “hidden” in the woods. To fulfill his request the exposed concrete slabs were created with a mixture of dark and brown ferric oxides, and together with the dark brown bricks of the walls, the two main materials harmonize with the colors of the landscape

Save this picture!
© Tino Gerbaldo
© Tino Gerbaldo

The exposed concrete basements strongly differ from the darker tones of the residential blocks, two elongated volumes extending eastwards and southward, flanking the site and embracing the grove of walnut trees.

Save this picture!
© Tino Gerbaldo
© Tino Gerbaldo
Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan

 To include a brighter accent to the whole construction a series of yellow vertical louvers rotate to offer sun shading  to the expansive verandas.

Save this picture!
© Tino Gerbaldo
© Tino Gerbaldo

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio Bellonio
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Italy
Cite: "Villa Rambo / Studio Bellonio" 29 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910045/villa-rambo-studio-bellonio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream