  Montevideo 2759 / Garnerone + Ramos Arq

Montevideo 2759 / Garnerone + Ramos Arq

  • 14:00 - 24 January, 2019
Montevideo 2759 / Garnerone + Ramos Arq
© Walter Salcedo
  • Collaborators

    Fidela Antelo, Soledad Acosta, Rodrigo Malumbres

  • Construction

    M.E.F

  • Structure

    Julio Garello

  • Text Translation

    Julia Garello
    • More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The project is presented as a self-management proposal of our studio aiming at commercializing profitable units in a city area with great investment potential. The search parameter was a land lot which allowed us to construct a building of approximately 700 square meters. Located a block to the south of Pellegrini Avenue and six blocks to the west of Oroño Boulevard, the building “Montevideo 2759” is placed on a rectangular lot 8.50 m front and 10.25 m deep. The 19 m-maximum height limit permitted by the Urban Code of Rosario (Código Urbano de Rosario) for that area was used, and two studio apartments per floor were developed.

Facade Diagram
Facade Diagram
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
In order to determine the work’s spatiality and aesthetics, our starting point was the north orientation. The balconies were retracted from the building line to optimize the “half open-air” condition of the space. Thus, this area can profit from the winter sun and the summer shade. Due to this design decision, the building skin acquired a thickness which is accentuated by the inclined and interspersed planes between even and odd-numbered floors. In turn, the planes create a technical space to accommodate air conditioning equipment on the outside and a storage space in the inside.

All ceilings present exposed concrete, in contrast to the front and lateral walls. This materiality enables to highlight the play of light and shadow in the facade even more. The ground floor unites to the public space with the same kind of floor used in the garage area and to the sidewalk. Built-in metallic carpentry, this space connects visually to the urban environment through the entrance as well. In this case, we aimed to generate a sober architecture in accordance with its aesthetics, and also with the goals set for this project.

Section 1
Section 1
Odd Floors Plan
Odd Floors Plan
Balconies Detail
Balconies Detail
Project location

Cite: "Montevideo 2759 / Garnerone + Ramos Arq" [Montevideo 2759 / Garnerone + Ramos Arq] 24 Jan 2019. ArchDaily.

