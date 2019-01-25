World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United States
  5. Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects
  6. 2014
  7. University of Arkansas, University Housing / Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects

University of Arkansas, University Housing / Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects

  • 14:00 - 25 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
University of Arkansas, University Housing / Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects
Save this picture!
University of Arkansas, University Housing / Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects, © Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

© Timothy Hursley © Timothy Hursley © Timothy Hursley © Timothy Hursley + 12

    • Civil Engineering

      Development Consultants

    • Structural Engineering

      Engineering Consultants

    • Mechanical Engineer

      BernhardTME

    • Electrical

      BernhardTME

    • Plumbing

      BernhardTME

    • Fire Protection

      BernhardTME

    • Commissioning

      Viridian
      • More Specs Less Specs
    Save this picture!
    © Timothy Hursley
    © Timothy Hursley

    Text description provided by the architects. Due to rapid enrollment growth and the subsequent need for on-campus housing, the university planned a dedicated facility for housing administration.  Comprising approximately twenty thousand square feet, the building includes forty private offices, five open office areas, and four large meeting rooms. The design integrates numerous “touchdown” spaces throughout the building to foster an environment of social and collaborative interchange.

    Save this picture!
    © Timothy Hursley
    © Timothy Hursley
    Save this picture!
    Plan and Section
    Plan and Section
    Save this picture!
    © Timothy Hursley
    © Timothy Hursley

    While the building serves an administrative function, a primary objective was for it to serve as a welcome center and front door to students and families visiting the campus. Located in the Rose Hill Neighborhood - central to residence halls and visitor parking - the site sits just outside of the Historic Core, allowing the building to adopt the more Modern sensibilities of its neighboring context. 

    Save this picture!
    © Timothy Hursley
    © Timothy Hursley

    Conceived as a background building, and ultimately unable to occupy the west corner of the block, the design responds in a restrained way by subtractive manipulation of the south and east facades. Public entry porches are physically carved from the building volume, creating a unique, yet intimate entry sequence for visitors.

    Save this picture!
    © Timothy Hursley
    © Timothy Hursley

    The edge of this incision - realized in plan and section - is defined by a folded ribbon of zinc that runs uninterrupted from the south entry to the east facade.  A continuous ribbon of blue tinted glass repeats this concept at interior public spaces.  Though not authorized for certification, the building integrates numerous sustainable attributes and features.

    Save this picture!
    © Timothy Hursley
    © Timothy Hursley

    View the complete gallery

    Project location

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects
    Office

    Products:

    Glass Concrete Brick

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University United States
    Cite: "University of Arkansas, University Housing / Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects" 25 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909972/university-of-arkansas-university-housing-polk-stanley-wilcox-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream