  Bridge Experience / António Borges + Infraestruturas de Portugal + IP Património

Bridge Experience / António Borges + Infraestruturas de Portugal + IP Património

  23:00 - 26 January, 2019
Bridge Experience / António Borges + Infraestruturas de Portugal + IP Património
Bridge Experience / António Borges + Infraestruturas de Portugal + IP Património, © João Paulo Frade
© João Paulo Frade

  • Museography, Environment and Communication Design

    Nuno Gusmão + Pedro Anjos | P-06 Atelier

  • Engineering

    Júlio Appleton (engineer) + Cristina Martins (engineer) | A2P – Estudos e Projectos + Termifrio + Campo de Água + ETU

  • Supervision of Construction

    Joaquim Ferreira (engineer) | Pórtico – Gabinete de Engenharia

  • Builder

    FERROVIAL – AGROMAN

  • Builder Technical Team

    David Capela (engineer – construction director) | Hugo Coelho | José Manuel Almeida | Victor Pífaro

  • Client

    ATL – Associação de Turismo de Lisboa

  • Budget

    € 4.950.000
Introduction
The bridge experience project enables a series of physical, sensorial and intellectual experiences connected to the visit to the unique Lisbon infrastructure – the Ponte 25 de Abril. The bridge connects Lisbon to Almada, crosses the Tagus River and has an unavoidable presence on the landscape, both visually and physically, noticeable by locals as well as visitors. Reinforced concrete and steel are the main building elements of the infrastructure – structural components like towers, pillars, suspension cables, and anchorage dead-weights, perform as erected forms with singular formal, plastic and scenic expression.

© João Paulo Frade
© João Paulo Frade
Planta - Geral
Planta - Geral

Concept
The project’s concept is the conciliation of these pre-existing experiences, a set of technical facilities, with prefabricated modular buildings and an elevator where the historical, technical and cultural knowledge of the bridge will be shared. The conceptual development was built upon the repetition of a vertical element made by a wood or aluminum composite, grey colored in contrast to the color of the steel structure of the bridge. The whole set defines a texture common to all newly built elements, establishing the formal consistency of the new intervention.

© João Paulo Frade
© João Paulo Frade

Formal and functional development
A footpath was first drawn through the set of exterior and interior spaces that shape the north anchorage dead-weight, marked by some constructions for logistic support with limited formal expression when compared to the monumental scale of the bridge. The first building is the reception, where both the information and ticket desks can be found, as well as the merchandising shop, access control, and toilets. The exterior paths are marked at the pavement level by different types of aggregates allowing soil permeability.

© João Paulo Frade
© João Paulo Frade

The set of the three reinforced concrete volumes consisting of one central anchorage dead-weight and two lateral symmetrical anchorage structures, separated by spaces with unproportioned width and height come out to original paths, where the different scales, both vertically and horizontally, ensure the monumental quality of the spaces. These paths are strategically punctuated with weathering steel circumferences in the pavement that contain technical information about the Bridge and its structural principles.

© João Paulo Frade
© João Paulo Frade
First Building Elevation
First Building Elevation

Concerning the visitable interior spaces in the three anchorage buildings, the diversity of scale and proportions of the horizontal and vertical planes, together with the light-dark contrast resulting from the big austere and poorly lit concrete interiors, endow these technical spaces with scenic quality with a particular vocation for exhibitions and cultural performances. When visiting these spaces, you can find simultaneously constructive details of the infrastructure through the presence of a series of parts of the steel cables, and formal and plastic unique expressions at a monumental scale.

© João Paulo Frade
© João Paulo Frade

Cite: "Bridge Experience / António Borges + Infraestruturas de Portugal + IP Património" [Ponte 25 de Abril | Experiência Pilar 7 / António Borges + Infraestruturas de Portugal + IP Património] 26 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909967/bridge-experience-antonio-borges-plus-infraestruturas-de-portugal-plus-ip-patrimonio/> ISSN 0719-8884

