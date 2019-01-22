World
  6. Bulleit Frontier Works bar / FAR rohn&rojas

Bulleit Frontier Works bar / FAR rohn&rojas

  • 14:00 - 22 January, 2019
Bulleit Frontier Works bar / FAR rohn&rojas
Save this picture!
Bulleit Frontier Works bar / FAR rohn&rojas, Courtesy of FAR frohn&rojas
Courtesy of FAR frohn&rojas

Courtesy of FAR frohn&rojas

  • Architects

    FAR rohn&rojas

  • Location

    3860 Fitzgerald Rd, Louisville, KY 40216, United States

  • Category

    Bar

  • Design Team

    Marc Frohn, Mario Rojas Toledo, Tim Panzer, Thorsten Pofahl

  • Structural engineers

    Clark Reder Engineering, Inc.

  • Consultant

    Current Practice

  • Main contractor

    Machine Histories

  • Client

    Diageo Americas, Inc.

  • Agency

    Barton Graf
Save this picture!
Courtesy of FAR frohn&rojas
Courtesy of FAR frohn&rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The Bulleit Frontier Works bar temporarily occupies a series of abandoned spaces, beginning with the historic Sixteenth Street Train Station in Oakland, and continuing with sites in Austin and New York City.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FAR frohn&rojas
Courtesy of FAR frohn&rojas

FAR frohn&rojas was asked to design the bar as an entirely 3D-printed structure. We re-imagined the fine lattice support which is inherent to much of 3D-printing and which is normally not visible to become the visible bar structure itself.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FAR frohn&rojas
Courtesy of FAR frohn&rojas
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation

We developed an algorithmic script based on a voxel-principle (3D-pixels) allowing for varying densities in different areas of the structure, maximizing visual impact and catering to functional needs of the bar.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FAR frohn&rojas
Courtesy of FAR frohn&rojas

Three large-scale voxels offer openings to prepare and serve drinks. In order to accommodate bottles and glasses the voxel-scale is reduced to just a few centimeters along the bar surface. Throughout the bar structure, which is roughly 8 meters long and 4 meters tall the lattice gets denser at multiple points in order to accommodate bottles to be stored as well as displayed.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FAR frohn&rojas
Courtesy of FAR frohn&rojas

The 3d-printed lattice is coated in copper, evocative of the amber color of Bulleit whiskeys.
Lighting turns this lattice bar into a lantern animating the raw spaces the bar inhabits. Thus the visual impact of the bar grows far beyond the physical lattice structure itself.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FAR frohn&rojas
Courtesy of FAR frohn&rojas

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
