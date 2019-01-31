World
  10SPACE, The Future Hall / SpaceStation

10SPACE, The Future Hall / SpaceStation

  19:00 - 31 January, 2019
10SPACE, The Future Hall / SpaceStation
10SPACE, The Future Hall / SpaceStation, © Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

© Weiqi Jin

  • Architects

    SpaceStation

  • Location

    #56, Dongzhimenwaixiejie Street, Dongcheng District, Beijing, China

  • Category

    Museums & Exhibit

  • Lead Architects

    Zheng Wang

  • Design Team

    Chen Feng, Ling Li, Fangchao Wang, Shuang Ding

  • Area

    500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Weiqi Jin

  • Structure Design Consultant

    Zheng Song

  • Construction Drawing

    Xingwu Zhao

  • Lighting Design Consultant

    Frontier Design

  • Sound Design Consultant

    Yong Zhang

  • Signage System Design

    Guannan Hu

  • Construction

    WFP
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. This is a space renovation project. The original space w a box-shaped space of about 500 square meters.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

The client hoped that the renovated space could cope with a variety of usage scenarios: exhibitions, training, meetings, movies, performances, and other current unpredictable needs.

Analysis Open
Analysis Open

We found that these usage scenarios differ greatly in the requirements of visual control, streamline the organization, light environment, sound environment, and space height. So the core of the design work soon became a rethinking of the interface of the encapsulated space.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Our goal was to solve all the problems through a simple system.

The final solution is divided into two steps: first, a large step is used to reconstruct the section of the space. The large steps can be used as both traffic space and grandstand. The second step is to wrap the whole space, including the side and top of the space, with many turning axles. The side flange forms an open "wall" and the top flange forms a "curtain" that can fall.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

All the turnovers are 5 cm thick, and special high strength honeycomb panels are used as materials. When backlighting, the material is translucent. At this time, it can be seen that there is no frame inside the whole turning board. The light diffuses uniformly inside the material. When you look closely, you can also find the texture of the fiber on the surface of the material.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

The transformed space provides a variety of ways to "see and be seen" and can be further designed in use.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Cite: "10SPACE, The Future Hall / SpaceStation" 31 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909707/10space-the-future-hall-spacestation/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Weiqi Jin

一零空间未来厅 / 空间站建筑师事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

