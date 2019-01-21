Preschool in Haro / Taller Básico de Arquitectura

-
Architects
-
LocationGonzalo de Berceo Street, Haro. La Rioja, Spain
-
AuthorsJavier Pérez Herreras, Javier Quintana de Uña
-
Design TeamEdurne Pérez Diaz de Arcaya, Manuel Antón Martínez, Xabier Ilundáin Madurga, Joseba Aramburu Barrenetxea, David Santamaria Ozcoidi and Laura Elvira Tejedor
-
Technical ArchitectCarlos Munilla Orera
-
Area26802.1 ft2
-
Project Year2014
-
Photographs
-
Category
-
Structural CalculationFS estructuras
-
Installation EngineerGE& asociados
The architecture of a Hollow-Rock
Geography as origin
The preschool is built on the urban limit of Haro. A place without buildings, marked with road lines, announces its immediate apparition. The strong slope delineates and discovers for us the possibility of an architecture of a geographic origin.
Mineral structures
We conceive an architecture dictated by crystallographic laws. The day care center is conceived as a great rock, a visible structure for that buildingless city. The building is erected from an array of horizontal and vertical concrete planes that construe in their organization the spatial structure of the center.
Hollowness as habitation
The strong slope of the site crystallizes into two great horizontal planes. The lower one is anchored in the original topography, hosting maintenance and service facilities. The higher one gives room to the day care center's own use, elevating them from the existing topography. Both planes are intersected with a display of four great diagonal walls that organize the school program. From this intersection the day care center unfolds as a continuity of ample hollows that reveal their interior as a new architectural geography.