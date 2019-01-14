World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. All Eight Border Wall Prototypes Fail Breach Tests

All Eight Border Wall Prototypes Fail Breach Tests

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
All Eight Border Wall Prototypes Fail Breach Tests
Save this picture!
All Eight Border Wall Prototypes Fail Breach Tests, Border Wall Prototype. Image via NBCNews
Border Wall Prototype. Image via NBCNews

The viability of the Trump administration's border wall has come under fire as all eight prototype structures have failed at least one breach test. The eight border wall prototypes in Otay Mesa, California were assembled in early 2017 after an executive order directed the Department of Homeland Security to build the border wall. The news comes as the administration prepares to potentially declare a national emergency to jumpstart construction of the wall along the U.S.’s southern border.

Save this picture!
Border Wall Prototypes. Image Courtesy of US Customs and Border Protection
Border Wall Prototypes. Image Courtesy of US Customs and Border Protection

Each design was subjected to breach tests orchestrated by the US Customs and Border Protection. Tests involved implements that could be easily accessed, like sledgehammers, pickaxes and power tools. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents were instructed to try to breach the eight border wall segments—and eventually broke through all eight. Teams were able to cause holes “larger than 12-inches in diameter or square,” the DHS standard definition of breaching. In a specific example, a photo obtained by NBC News shows one of the steel bollard border wall prototypes was easily breached using an off-the-shelf saw. In addition, none of the eight designs meet the requirements for adaptability across the thousands of miles of the border’s rugged, varied terrain.

Save this picture!
Border Wall Prototypes. Image Courtesy of US Customs and Border Protection
Border Wall Prototypes. Image Courtesy of US Customs and Border Protection

The US senate has refused to foot the $5.7 billion bill for the border wall project, triggering a partial shutdown of the government that has become the longest in the country's history.  When asked about the photo obtained by NBC yesterday, President Trump responded that, “that’s a wall designed by previous administrations.” While previous administrations have used steel bollards at the border, the prototypes tested were built by the Trump administration.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "All Eight Border Wall Prototypes Fail Breach Tests" 14 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909413/all-eight-border-wall-prototypes-fail-breach-tests/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream