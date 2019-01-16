World
Arquia / RipollTizon

  02:00 - 16 January, 2019
Arquia / RipollTizon
  Architects

    RipollTizon

  Location

    Carrer de Cecili Metel, 12, 07003 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain

  Author Architects

    Pep Ripoll, Juan Miguel Tizón

  Area

    343.36 m2

  Project Year

    2018

  Photographs

    José Hevia

  Category

    Offices Interiors

  Collaborating Architects

    Pablo García, Erik Herrera, Carlos Antón

  Quantity Surveyor

    Toni Arqué

  Structure Calculation

    Hima estructuras

  Installations Calculation

    Media-Tec

  Builder

    Movigrup

  Promoter

    Caja de Arquitectos S.Coop. de Crédito
Text description provided by the architects. The commission is an integral renovation accommodating a reference office of the brand Arquia Banca in the city of Palma, Majorca. Located within a pre-existing corner building in residential use, it occupies ground floor and basement areas of comparable irregular geometry and square footage. Exposed front façade is long, has openings determined by structural components and interacts with broad tree-lined pavement functioning as a plaza.

Floor Plans
Floor Plans
This new office is perceived as an extension and enhancement of the public space. Open, accessible and with a direct interior-exterior relationship, it was intended as a large display exhibiting the banking experience itself. The exposed internal activity progresses within a single space composed of different zones related to each other according to their required degree of privacy and attention.

Axonometric
Axonometric
Structural modifications have been made to, among others, enable access at street level and introduce a void connecting both stories. Opening the space up articulates the different areas of the branch, invites natural light into the basement and accommodates a newly-added staircase between the levels.

The spatial arrangement takes advantage of the L-shape of the property and is determined by transitioning from public spaces, located towards the front, to private ones, further away both in plan and section. Finally, confidential and storage facilities are situated at the back against the enclosing wall.

A modest number of materials has been used, all sourced locally. The materiality of the project supplements the spatial proposal. A sequence of pine vaults covers the areas of interaction with the clients. This new ceiling smoothly incorporates the pre-existing pillar grid and aims to create a warm, welcoming atmosphere accompanying the banking experience. Vertical walls employ the use of pine timber as well, in addition to lacquered MDF boards. Lastly, the floor finishes are polished hydraulic tiles and cement, for the areas occupied by clients and remaining ones respectively.

Project location

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Spain
Cite: "Arquia / RipollTizon" [Arquia / RipollTizon] 16 Jan 2019. ArchDaily.

