11 Online Courses for Architects and Students

Online courses have gained more and more recognition in the past couple of years. In addition to the flexibility and convenience of learning wherever and whenever you want, they provide access to content from well-respected professors and colleges. In the field of architecture and construction, online courses have grown exponentially. Last year, we compiled a list that focused mainly on constructive and material techniques. This time we selected 15 online courses covering a range of subjects. We hope this selection of courses can help you with your next project.

Created by: Princeton University

Language: English

Subject: "In this engineering course, you will learn how to analyze vaults (long-span roofs). The course also illustrates how engineering is a creative discipline and can become art and the influence of the economic and social context in vault design."

Created by: Stanford School of Engineering

Language: English

Subject: "This course explores the techniques and tools used in parametric modeling and computational design as a foundation for design optimization."

Created by: Language: English

Subject: "Learn how to draw and design wooden, metal and concrete construction systems."

Created by: Language: English

Subject: "A beginner's guide to climate responsive facades and design processes."

Created by:

Language: English

Subject: "Learn How to Build Your Own Smart Home Automation System from scratch without getting confused or wasting money."

Created by: Dr. Seán Carroll

Language: English

Subject: "Get to grips with civil engineering structural analysis once and for all."

Created by:

Language: English

Subject: "Learn the fundamental properties and design of Structural Steel."



Created by: Language: English

Subject: "Learn the design concept of different types of bridges from one source."

Created by: Language: English

Subject: "A full course On reading and comprehending Civil Engineering Structural Drawings."

Created by: Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

Language: French & English

Subject: "The course presents the principles of design and structures in cables and arches."

How a Building is Designed and Built (6 Part Series)

Created by: Language: English

Subject: "The lessons in the course have been developed to boil down years of on-the-job training into high-impact, bite-sized classes."