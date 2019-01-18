World
  Xaman Tulum / Estudio Atemporal

Xaman Tulum / Estudio Atemporal

  18 January, 2019
Xaman Tulum / Estudio Atemporal
Xaman Tulum / Estudio Atemporal
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the jungle of Tulum, this space, like its sister house in Mexico City, makes a different statement than the other places around, it hides its entrance, just to bring it to the attention of those who are really looking for a different experience, keeping the line of the speakeasy.

© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
General Plan
General Plan
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

In this space, a succession of concrete volumes emerges from the ground to contrast with the vegetation creating a series of pavilions with a heavy material feel that at the same time can be felt light by its structure.

© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

The project divides its program according to the modules that make up the set: two independent pavilions that function as covered areas for diners, a bathroom area is hidden behind what could be a pyramid and a bar that becomes the heart of the place leaving the kitchen and other services on the back.

© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

Through basic constructive elements: columns, slabs, straight walls, curved walls and differences in heights of these, it is possible to create a different experience in each of the pavilions, always having a contact with the materiality in its purest expression and leaving very clear the function: to protect from the sun and tropical rain.

© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

This space generates a very particular and not so obvious experience, making it feel like the discovery of a site of ruins within the jungle, which makes us question its temporality as if it had always been there.

© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

Project location

Estudio Atemporal
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Mexico
Cite: "Xaman Tulum / Estudio Atemporal" [Xaman Tulum / Estudio Atemporal] 18 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909313/xaman-tulum-estudio-atemporal/> ISSN 0719-8884

