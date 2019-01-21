Loft Branco / Play Arquitetura

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. The “Loft Branco” (White Loft) is situated in the neighborhood of Morro do Chapéu on the outskirts of Belo Horizonte city. Planned in 2016 this loft has been built as an outbuilding beside the existent house (Casa Viga) as a result of the owner's desire to renovate the existing housekeeper house and turn it into his office and possibly a guest room.

The building was located at the back of the site, close to neighboring buildings and at a level well below the main house, which created an image of overlapping roofs. This led to the idea of recreating the original typology of a house with a gabled roof, but in this case, entirely covered with white metallic tiles, which was also a material used on the roof of the main house.

Unlike the main house, where the main openings face north and south, in this annex, the glazed openings face east and west, and the facades covered with tile, face to the main house and the neighboring house, providing greater privacy for all.