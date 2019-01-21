World
  7. Loft Branco / Play Arquitetura

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Loft Branco / Play Arquitetura

  • 08:00 - 21 January, 2019
Loft Branco / Play Arquitetura
© Gabriel Castro
© Gabriel Castro

  • Execution

    Quattro Engenharia

  • Concrete Structure

    Rosinha Duarte

  • Metallic Framework

    Techneaço – Carlos Costa

  • Landscape

    Luiz Carlos Orsini
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Gabriel Castro
© Gabriel Castro

Text description provided by the architects. The “Loft Branco” (White Loft) is situated in the neighborhood of Morro do Chapéu on the outskirts of Belo Horizonte city. Planned in 2016 this loft has been built as an outbuilding beside the existent house (Casa Viga) as a result of the owner's desire to renovate the existing housekeeper house and turn it into his office and possibly a guest room.

© Gabriel Castro
© Gabriel Castro
Floor Plan (Portuguese)
Floor Plan (Portuguese)
© Gabriel Castro
© Gabriel Castro

The building was located at the back of the site, close to neighboring buildings and at a level well below the main house, which created an image of overlapping roofs. This led to the idea of recreating the original typology of a house with a gabled roof, but in this case, entirely covered with white metallic tiles, which was also a material used on the roof of the main house. 

Section 1
Section 1

Unlike the main house, where the main openings face north and south, in this annex, the glazed openings face east and west, and the facades covered with tile, face to the main house and the neighboring house, providing greater privacy for all.

© Gabriel Castro
© Gabriel Castro

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Play Arquitetura
Cite: "Loft Branco / Play Arquitetura" [Loft Branco / Play Arquitetura] 21 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909227/loft-branco-play-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

