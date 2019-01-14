The Corner Building / Jarmund / Vigsnæs AS Architects MNAL

+ 41

Consultants Gullik Gulliksen AS More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Heggedal is a suburb of Oslo and Asker currently being developed as a commercial and residential centre for the surrounding areas. The Corner building is situated at a central junction in the town centre, articulating the main approach by rounding the corner on arrival.

The Corner building hugs an existing hill overlooking Heggedal. This creates a fan to the northeast, opening up vistas to the lake Gjellumvannet, whilst facing the future town-centre to the northwest. Simultaneously, this creates a more secluded and protective atmosphere with private and common recreational areas surrounding and ascending the hillside to the south.

The Corner building respond to neighboring buildings and greenery through the use of reflective and metallic surfaces, articulated by curvature of the building, the rhythm of the openings in the façade, and the balconies undulating form. The metallic expression is softened by the introduction of oiled oak on the entrance doors and the timber-slats to the underside of the balconies.

The project is comprised of six townhouses with private roof terraces that fan out in the building’s semicircle-shape, and 11 apartments in the orthogonal part of the building that respond to the differing heights and positions of its future neighbours.