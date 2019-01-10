Petry Retreat / N+P Architecture

+ 29

Architects N+P Architecture

Location Denmark

Area 120.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs N+P Architecture

Engineer Møller & Jakobsen ApS

Engineer Møller & Jakobsen ApS

Builder Keld & Johs A/S

Text description provided by the architects. Petry Retreat is located on the west coast of Denmark. In the dramatic dune landscape. From the ground there is a fantastic 180-degree view over the North Sea. The house relate humbly to the nature in terms of geometry and materials.

From all the rooms there is access to the terraces that run all the way around the house.

Behind the house is a concrete bunker from the Second World War. The bunker is today used for wine rooms and firewood.

The house is built in a wooden construction and covered with thermo wood. The roof is covered with sedum green roof.