  Petry Retreat / N+P Architecture

Petry Retreat / N+P Architecture

  03:00 - 10 January, 2019
Petry Retreat / N+P Architecture
© N+P Architecture
© N+P Architecture

© N+P Architecture

© N+P Architecture
© N+P Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Petry Retreat is located on the west coast of Denmark. In the dramatic dune landscape. From the ground there is a fantastic 180-degree view over the North Sea. The house relate humbly to the nature in terms of geometry and materials.

© N+P Architecture
© N+P Architecture

From all the rooms there is access to the terraces that run all the way around the house.

© N+P Architecture
© N+P Architecture

Behind the house is a concrete bunker from the Second World War. The bunker is today used for wine rooms and firewood.

© N+P Architecture
© N+P Architecture

The house is built in a wooden construction and covered with thermo wood. The roof is covered with sedum green roof.

© N+P Architecture
© N+P Architecture
Level 1
Level 1
© N+P Architecture
© N+P Architecture

N+P Architecture
