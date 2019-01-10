CASA LAWA / Apostrophy's

+ 39

Text description provided by the architects. There are variations in residential design according to environmental and social context that can be effected into residential design. This project is located in Bangkok which has high density, limited green area and lack of transportation. Except the limited space of the condominium which expended vertically, “Town Home” is trend to be a general type of residential design in Bangkok as well as “Apostrophy's” the multi-disciplinary design firm which have been experimented for both of their office design until their lasted fully residential project “Casa Lawa” which own by Mr.Pantavit Lawaroungchok, Design/ Managing Director of Apostrophy's and also the owner.

Firstly, the intention of “Casa Lawa” was to establish a residential space that would reconcile architectural solution to an artistic and functional need refer to the word “Casa” means Residential and “Lawa” is stand for “Lawaroungchok”, the owner's family name. So, overall space would be relaxing and lively for all family members within a narrow stripped plan of “Town Home”. Moreover, the pronunciation of “Lawa” is similar to “Lava” in English that inspired the designer to select “Red” and “Gold” as a main color scheme, adding with experimental special feature as following:

1. Backyard vertical garden

2. Triple space

3. Mega size furniture

4. Eclectic collection

5. Chinoiseries

6. Smart home & Moon roof

Welcoming with a “Triple Space” is open void at the center while a convertible car like “Moon Roof” has been installed at the top allow natural light through the interior space. Furthermore, the light can be control the brightness and its direction by the automatic system. Then focusing on the interior decoration, the designer used the terms “Chinoiseries” to explain this style. It means the reinterpretation of oriental ornament into western tradition. Thus, the overall space would be elegance as the Western style but still keep the soul of the East. Meanwhile, the furniture has been selected from Thai designer who’s the owner aim to support and promote local creativity. It is including Tibetan sofa, Exotic chair and astonishing “Mega Size” table. Normally, its size might not suited to the space but it can be accomplished by designer's experience that made the space more elegance and adaptable.

In addition, there is personal “Eclectic Collection” which has been collect from a various part of the world which has some story behind them. And especially, a series of painting in collaborated design with Apostrophy's and Mr.Jackkrit Anantakul, Thai Graphic Designer with the same mention to sarcastic the decorative style of half Thai- Chinese who favor in a figure of cruel and powerful animal such as Lion, Tiger and dragon wishing them bring a power and good luck to house. That inspired him to design this painting by minimizing the detail, recomposing, and adding with typology as Mr.Jackkrit's signature style. His work is full of the sense of humor but also hide some the oriental philosophy deeply. There are 18 pieces in this series which have been display in different floor level by concept as following; First floor has the concept of the earth and the origin of things, while the second floor is about habitat and terrestrial animal, and the third is for air, wind and insect. Not only has the specific design, this collection been added more value and the spirit of the East by gold finishing with the local specialist artisan.

Then, at the backside of the house, there is “Backyard Vertical Garden” which 7.5 meters height. According to the urban lifestyle which has busy life and isolates with nature, so this garden has been designed to fulfill the gap between life and nature. It is appropriate for a limited space, especially “Townhome”. Beginning with plant selection, the designer has been experimented on growing the various species of plant as well as watering and fertilizing system has been adapted for the best solution. And also, UV Lamp has been place on ground for every plant can growth equally.

In conclusion, the uniqueness of “Casa Lawa” is “Combination of opposite things” where the East meets West, where technology meets nature, and where the traditional craft meets radical design. The designer can blend it together and accent its dominant, simultaneously within the limited space of typical “Townhome”.