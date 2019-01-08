Morris + Company Imagines London Tube Station Repurposed for the Homeless

Save this picture! Entrance. Image Courtesy of Morris + Company

Morris + Company has unveiled images of their competition-winning vision addressing London’s homelessness crisis. The M+C scheme, produced for the New Horizon Youth Center and Mayor of London-led competition, repurposes the abandoned York Road tube station into a hostel and co-working space.

Titled “Stepping Stones”, the project seeks to provide “an inclusive, viable, and holistic site strategy that can support a managed and balanced community by providing homeless young residents with a sage, supporting stepping-stone into appropriate long-term housing solutions.”

Save this picture! York Road. Image Courtesy of Morris + Company

Each resident in the proposal is treated with equal dignity through considered, shared design principles. Publicly-accessible co-working spaces and a charity shop empower residents, who see their shared home act as an active destination for the local community.

Save this picture! Axonometric. Image Courtesy of Morris + Company

The hidden homeless will no longer be hidden but be staying within the center of a vibrant community rich with opportunity.

-Morris + Company

Save this picture! Stepping Stones. Image Courtesy of Morris + Company

Morris + Company collaborated with key advisors including homeless charity, homeless shelter providers, engineers, developers, vulnerable young people, and social workers throughout the competition process.

Save this picture! Section AA. Image Courtesy of Morris + Company

Second place was awarded to the Manual to Solve Homelessness by RCKa, while a collaboration of Catja De Haas, Office Ten, Erika Suzuki, Anders Luhr, and Rosie Bichard was awarded third place.

News via: Morris + Company