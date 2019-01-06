World's First Underwater Hotel to Open in the Maldives

After years of construction, the world's first underwater hotel has officially opened in the Maldives. The hotel, part of the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, will allow guests to relax within the waters of the Indian Ocean and is touted by the developers as "an ambitious display of architecture, design, and technology."

Nestled more than 16-feet below sea level, a stay in the Muraka may soon be on the bucket list of adventurous global travelers. The hotel boasts every possible luxury (and a price tag to match), vistas feature passing marine life rather than just waves or sunsets. The 'villa' itself is made up of two levels and includes butler's quarters, a private bar, and a gym. If the ocean itself is not enough, the space also includes an infinity pool.

For all the luxury, the hotel also boasts enviable sustainability credentials. The modular structure was built first in Singapore and then transported to its site in the Maldives. There, each element was nailed to concrete pylons ensuring stability within the shifting tides.

“The completion of The Muraka is a personal lifetime achievement,” said Ahmed Saleem, chief architect and designer of the residence, in a statement. “After years in the making, my team and I are proud to officially present The Muraka residence and its accompanying Maldivian experience to worldly travelers who crave the extraordinary.”

News via CNN