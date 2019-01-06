World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. World's First Underwater Hotel to Open in the Maldives

World's First Underwater Hotel to Open in the Maldives

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
World's First Underwater Hotel to Open in the Maldives
Save this picture!
World's First Underwater Hotel to Open in the Maldives , © Conrad Hotels & Resorts
© Conrad Hotels & Resorts

After years of construction, the world's first underwater hotel has officially opened in the Maldives. The hotel, part of the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, will allow guests to relax within the waters of the Indian Ocean and is touted by the developers as "an ambitious display of architecture, design, and technology."

Nestled more than 16-feet below sea level, a stay in the Muraka may soon be on the bucket list of adventurous global travelers. The hotel boasts every possible luxury (and a price tag to match), vistas feature passing marine life rather than just waves or sunsets. The 'villa' itself is made up of two levels and includes butler's quarters, a private bar, and a gym. If the ocean itself is not enough, the space also includes an infinity pool. 

For all the luxury, the hotel also boasts enviable sustainability credentials. The modular structure was built first in Singapore and then transported to its site in the Maldives. There, each element was nailed to concrete pylons ensuring stability within the shifting tides.

“The completion of The Muraka is a personal lifetime achievement,” said Ahmed Saleem, chief architect and designer of the residence, in a statement. “After years in the making, my team and I are proud to officially present The Muraka residence and its accompanying Maldivian experience to worldly travelers who crave the extraordinary.”

News via CNN

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
AD Editorial Team
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "World's First Underwater Hotel to Open in the Maldives " 06 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908998/worlds-first-underwater-hotel-to-open-in-the-maldives/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream