  Faith & Form's 2018 Program Recognizes the Best in Religious Architecture and Art

Faith & Form's 2018 Program Recognizes the Best in Religious Architecture and Art

Faith & Form's 2018 Program Recognizes the Best in Religious Architecture and Art
Faith & Form's 2018 Program Recognizes the Best in Religious Architecture and Art, Shoraku-ji, Toru Kashihara Architects, Photo Takumi Ota
Shoraku-ji, Toru Kashihara Architects, Photo Takumi Ota

Religious architecture has long been one of the most exciting typologies, one has long paved the way for various design and structural innovations. Faith & Form magazine and Interfaith Forum on Religion, Art and Architecture (IFRAA) annually recognize the continued creativity defining the field.

This year's winners include 35 projects that span a variety of religious denominations, sizes, and location. Additionally, the award has recognized two trends defining contemporary religious architecture: "the preference for natural materials in worship environments, and inventive design solutions to address tight budgets."

Rural Chapel, Midland Architecture, Photo Liz Dutton Saint Mary's Student Chapel, Mark Cavagnero Associates Architects, Photo Henrik Kam Bahá'í Temple of South America, Hariri Pontarini Architects, Photo Sebastian Wilson Leon A Silent Space, Lafina Eptaminitaki

1 Bahá’í Temple of South America, Hariri Pontarini Architects, Photo Sebastian Wilson Leon

Bahá’í Temple of South America, Hariri Pontarini Architects, Photo Sebastian Wilson Leon
Bahá’í Temple of South America, Hariri Pontarini Architects, Photo Sebastian Wilson Leon

 

2 Rural Chapel, Midland Architecture, Photo Liz Dutton

Rural Chapel, Midland Architecture, Photo Liz Dutton
Rural Chapel, Midland Architecture, Photo Liz Dutton

 

3 The SAJ Urban Chapel of St Ignatius Cherrez y Cantera, Photo José M. Cutillas

 

The SAJ Urban Chapel of St Ignatius Cherrez y Cantera, Photo José M. Cutillas
The SAJ Urban Chapel of St Ignatius Cherrez y Cantera, Photo José M. Cutillas

4 All Saints Episcopal Church Restoration, Bauer Latoza Studio, Ltd. Photo Leslie Schwartz

 

All Saints Episcopal Church Restoration, Bauer Latoza Studio, Ltd. Photo Leslie Schwartz
All Saints Episcopal Church Restoration, Bauer Latoza Studio, Ltd. Photo Leslie Schwartz

5 New Clairvaux Abbey Windows, Elizabeth Devereaux Architectural Glass Photo Ronald M. Schwager

New Clairvaux Abbey Windows, Elizabeth Devereaux Architectural Glass Photo Ronald M. Schwager
New Clairvaux Abbey Windows, Elizabeth Devereaux Architectural Glass Photo Ronald M. Schwager

 

6 Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial, Brit and Emre Erenler

 

Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial, Brit and Emre Erenler
Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial, Brit and Emre Erenler

7 Fishers of Men & Manannán Mac Lir Installation, Travis Price Architects with The Catholic University of America, Photo Travis Price

Fishers of Men & Manannán Mac Lir Installation, Travis Price Architects with The Catholic University of America, Photo Travis Price
Fishers of Men & Manannán Mac Lir Installation, Travis Price Architects with The Catholic University of America, Photo Travis Price

 

8 B’nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim Synagogue, Finegold Alexander Architects, Photo Michael David Rose

B’nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim Synagogue, Finegold Alexander Architects, Photo Michael David Rose
B’nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim Synagogue, Finegold Alexander Architects, Photo Michael David Rose

 

9 Phap Vu Buddhist Temple, Process Architecture, Photo Ryan Begley Photography

Phap Vu Buddhist Temple, Process Architecture, Photo Ryan Begley Photography
Phap Vu Buddhist Temple, Process Architecture, Photo Ryan Begley Photography

 

10 St. John Paul II Newman Center, BVH Architecture, Photo Paul Crosby Photography

 

St. John Paul II Newman Center, BVH Architecture, Photo Paul Crosby Photography
St. John Paul II Newman Center, BVH Architecture, Photo Paul Crosby Photography

11 Saint Mary’s Student Chapel, Mark Cavagnero Associates Architects, Photo Henrik Kam

 

Saint Mary’s Student Chapel, Mark Cavagnero Associates Architects, Photo Henrik Kam
Saint Mary’s Student Chapel, Mark Cavagnero Associates Architects, Photo Henrik Kam

12 Shoraku-ji, Toru Kashihara Architects, Photo Takumi Ota

 

13 Snyder Sanctuary, Newman Architects, Photo Robert Benson Photography

Snyder Sanctuary, Newman Architects, Photo Robert Benson Photography
Snyder Sanctuary, Newman Architects, Photo Robert Benson Photography

 

14 Temple Israel, Finegold Alexander Architects, Photo Tom Kessler

Temple Israel, Finegold Alexander Architects, Photo Tom Kessler
Temple Israel, Finegold Alexander Architects, Photo Tom Kessler

 

15 The Pavilion at Grace Episcopal Church, Centerbrook Architects and Planners, Photo Jeff Goldberg/Esto

 

15 The Pavilion at Grace Episcopal Church, Centerbrook Architects and Planners, Photo Jeff Goldberg/Esto
15 The Pavilion at Grace Episcopal Church, Centerbrook Architects and Planners, Photo Jeff Goldberg/Esto

16 Christ Cathedral Arboretum and Tower of Hope, LPA, Inc. Photo Costea Photography

Christ Cathedral Arboretum and Tower of Hope, LPA, Inc. Photo Costea Photography
Christ Cathedral Arboretum and Tower of Hope, LPA, Inc. Photo Costea Photography

 

17 Hasshoden Columbarium, Yukio Asari/Love Architecture Inc., Photo Masao Nishikawa

Hasshoden Columbarium, Yukio Asari/Love Architecture Inc., Photo Masao Nishikawa
Hasshoden Columbarium, Yukio Asari/Love Architecture Inc., Photo Masao Nishikawa

 

18 Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Law Architects, Photo Drew Echberg

Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Law Architects, Photo Drew Echberg
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Law Architects, Photo Drew Echberg

 

19 Holy Cross Abbey Church Renovation, Design Concepts, Photo Tim Machado, AIA

Holy Cross Abbey Church Renovation, Design Concepts, Photo Tim Machado, AIA
Holy Cross Abbey Church Renovation, Design Concepts, Photo Tim Machado, AIA

 

20 The Tent of Meeting, Cherrez y Cantera, Photo José M. Cutillas

The Tent of Meeting, Cherrez y Cantera, Photo José M. Cutillas
The Tent of Meeting, Cherrez y Cantera, Photo José M. Cutillas

 

21 Prayer Space, DeBartolo Architects, Photo ROEHNER + RYAN

 

Prayer Space, DeBartolo Architects, Photo ROEHNER + RYAN
Prayer Space, DeBartolo Architects, Photo ROEHNER + RYAN

22 San Dieguito United Methodist Church, domusstudio architecture, Photo Brady Architectural Photography

San Dieguito United Methodist Church, domusstudio architecture, Photo Brady Architectural Photography
San Dieguito United Methodist Church, domusstudio architecture, Photo Brady Architectural Photography

 

23 Serenity Room, Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign, Photo Christopher Barrett Photography

Serenity Room, Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign, Photo Christopher Barrett Photography
Serenity Room, Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign, Photo Christopher Barrett Photography

 

24 St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, GROTH Design Group, Photo Josh P. Groth

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, GROTH Design Group, Photo Josh P. Groth
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, GROTH Design Group, Photo Josh P. Groth

 

25 Grace Church Columbarium, Robert A.M. Stern Architects, Phot Peter Aaron/OTTO

GraceChurch Columbarium Robert A.M. Stern Architects Phot Peter Aaron/OTTO
GraceChurch Columbarium Robert A.M. Stern Architects Phot Peter Aaron/OTTO

 

26 Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Church Rood Screen, Jackson & Ryan Architects, Photo Mark Scheyer

Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Church Rood Screen, Jackson & Ryan Architects, Photo Mark Scheyer
Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Church Rood Screen, Jackson & Ryan Architects, Photo Mark Scheyer

 

27 Peace Yad, Ellen Pulner Hunt, AIA, Photo Dennis Fagen

Peace Yad, Ellen Pulner Hunt, AIA, Photo Dennis Fagen
Peace Yad, Ellen Pulner Hunt, AIA, Photo Dennis Fagen

 

28 Our Lady of the Angels Conventual Church Windows, Scott Parsons, Photo Scott Parsons

Our Lady of the Angels Conventual Church Windows, Scott Parsons, Photo Scott Parsons
Our Lady of the Angels Conventual Church Windows, Scott Parsons, Photo Scott Parsons

 

29 Saints Peter and Paul Chapel, Danze Blood Architects

 

Saints Peter and Paul Chapel, Danze Blood Architects
Saints Peter and Paul Chapel, Danze Blood Architects

30 Golden Mean Spiral Hanging Sculpture, Presentations Gallery, AMD Rendering

Golden Mean Spiral Hanging Sculpture, Presentations Gallery, AMD Rendering
Golden Mean Spiral Hanging Sculpture, Presentations Gallery, AMD Rendering

 

31 Campus Sukkah, University of Hartford Department of Architecture Students, Photo Rebeccah Tuscano-Moss

Campus Sukkah, University of Hartford Department of Architecture Students, Photo Rebeccah Tuscano-Moss
Campus Sukkah, University of Hartford Department of Architecture Students, Photo Rebeccah Tuscano-Moss

 

32 Centre of Contemplation, Kamila Harunowicz

 

Centre of Contemplation, Kamila Harunowicz
Centre of Contemplation, Kamila Harunowicz

 

33 A Silent Space, Lafina Eptaminitak

A Silent Space, Lafina Eptaminitaki
A Silent Space, Lafina Eptaminitaki

 

 

34 Mountains of Arakan, Cheuk Wai Lam

Mountains of Arakan, Cheuk Wai Lam
Mountains of Arakan, Cheuk Wai Lam

 

35 The Channel of Faith Mosque, Damian Louis Collins and Daniel Sadowniczyk, University of Hartford

The Channel of Faith Mosque, Damian Louis Collins and Daniel Sadowniczyk, University of Hartford
The Channel of Faith Mosque, Damian Louis Collins and Daniel Sadowniczyk, University of Hartford

 

 

The 2019 awards program opens for submissions (at faithandformawards.com) on April 1, 2019. 

Cite: Katherine Allen. "Faith & Form's 2018 Program Recognizes the Best in Religious Architecture and Art" 06 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908994/faith-and-forms-2018-program-recognizes-the-best-in-religious-architecture-and-art/> ISSN 0719-8884

