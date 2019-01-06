Faith & Form's 2018 Program Recognizes the Best in Religious Architecture and Art

Religious architecture has long been one of the most exciting typologies, one has long paved the way for various design and structural innovations. Faith & Form magazine and Interfaith Forum on Religion, Art and Architecture (IFRAA) annually recognize the continued creativity defining the field.
This year's winners include 35 projects that span a variety of religious denominations, sizes, and location. Additionally, the award has recognized two trends defining contemporary religious architecture: "the preference for natural materials in worship environments, and inventive design solutions to address tight budgets."
1 Bahá’í Temple of South America, Hariri Pontarini Architects, Photo Sebastian Wilson Leon
2 Rural Chapel, Midland Architecture, Photo Liz Dutton
3 The SAJ Urban Chapel of St Ignatius Cherrez y Cantera, Photo José M. Cutillas
4 All Saints Episcopal Church Restoration, Bauer Latoza Studio, Ltd. Photo Leslie Schwartz
5 New Clairvaux Abbey Windows, Elizabeth Devereaux Architectural Glass Photo Ronald M. Schwager
6 Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial, Brit and Emre Erenler
7 Fishers of Men & Manannán Mac Lir Installation, Travis Price Architects with The Catholic University of America, Photo Travis Price
8 B’nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim Synagogue, Finegold Alexander Architects, Photo Michael David Rose
9 Phap Vu Buddhist Temple, Process Architecture, Photo Ryan Begley Photography
10 St. John Paul II Newman Center, BVH Architecture, Photo Paul Crosby Photography
11 Saint Mary’s Student Chapel, Mark Cavagnero Associates Architects, Photo Henrik Kam
12 Shoraku-ji, Toru Kashihara Architects, Photo Takumi Ota
13 Snyder Sanctuary, Newman Architects, Photo Robert Benson Photography
14 Temple Israel, Finegold Alexander Architects, Photo Tom Kessler
15 The Pavilion at Grace Episcopal Church, Centerbrook Architects and Planners, Photo Jeff Goldberg/Esto
16 Christ Cathedral Arboretum and Tower of Hope, LPA, Inc. Photo Costea Photography
17 Hasshoden Columbarium, Yukio Asari/Love Architecture Inc., Photo Masao Nishikawa
18 Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Law Architects, Photo Drew Echberg
19 Holy Cross Abbey Church Renovation, Design Concepts, Photo Tim Machado, AIA
20 The Tent of Meeting, Cherrez y Cantera, Photo José M. Cutillas
21 Prayer Space, DeBartolo Architects, Photo ROEHNER + RYAN
22 San Dieguito United Methodist Church, domusstudio architecture, Photo Brady Architectural Photography
23 Serenity Room, Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign, Photo Christopher Barrett Photography
24 St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, GROTH Design Group, Photo Josh P. Groth
25 Grace Church Columbarium, Robert A.M. Stern Architects, Phot Peter Aaron/OTTO
26 Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Church Rood Screen, Jackson & Ryan Architects, Photo Mark Scheyer
27 Peace Yad, Ellen Pulner Hunt, AIA, Photo Dennis Fagen
28 Our Lady of the Angels Conventual Church Windows, Scott Parsons, Photo Scott Parsons
29 Saints Peter and Paul Chapel, Danze Blood Architects
30 Golden Mean Spiral Hanging Sculpture, Presentations Gallery, AMD Rendering
31 Campus Sukkah, University of Hartford Department of Architecture Students, Photo Rebeccah Tuscano-Moss
32 Centre of Contemplation, Kamila Harunowicz
33 A Silent Space, Lafina Eptaminitak
34 Mountains of Arakan, Cheuk Wai Lam
35 The Channel of Faith Mosque, Damian Louis Collins and Daniel Sadowniczyk, University of Hartford
The 2019 awards program opens for submissions (at faithandformawards.com) on April 1, 2019.