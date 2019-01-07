The Cake / balbek bureau

+ 25

Client Dmitriy Zakhodyakin and Alina Kosichkina More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Kyiv restaurant advocating fashion for unseen before Modern French Pastry has been opened for public in November 2014. Architects disputed about the name for the design longer than worked on it, which took record-breaking shortest term: four months from first sketches till open day rehearsal. However, they have eventually reconciled with calling it after music genre – “indie” design.

The diversity of images and forms presented in an 80m2-main hall has only been achieved due to the fact that most of the design elements have been handcrafted. On the contrast to the piles of cakes of ideal geometrical form installed behind the transparent walls of the kitchen, every floor concrete tile has its wrinkle as each of 10.000 of them has been handcrafted. Yet altogether they make up a harmonized puzzled surface.

Two height seating areas have their own dedicated color and tactile symbol. Rustic wooden high surface with felt thin bar-chairs standing on metallic racks neighbors with velvet fabric of cozy bottle-green couches and sofas covered with warm shade of grey. On a pale and color-muted background of the interior, a glossy pink sculpture looks extremely contrast – just like a glazed cake on a white plate.

Consistency in contrasts has been demonstrated in mono-color toilets: pink, deep-green, yellow, reminding that, simple solutions might yet look very unusual. Sun light walks in through massive windows, fills up the whole space and reaches the opposite glass walls adding contrast to the beautifully carved bar wooden panels on its way.