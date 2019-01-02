World
Cruz y Ortiz Architects’ Wanda Metropolitano declared the World’s Best Stadium

Cruz y Ortiz Architects’ Wanda Metropolitano declared the World’s Best Stadium , © Cruz y Ortiz Architects
© Cruz y Ortiz Architects

The recently-completed Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid by Cruz y Ortiz Architects has been named as the best stadium in the world during the World Football Summit 2018. The stadium was opened in September 2017 and is set to host the 2019 UEFA Champions League final in May of this year.

In awarding the accolade, the jury praised the scheme’s aesthetics, operational program, flexibility to hold a wide range of events, use of technology, and “above all, a unique experience for the spectator in terms of comfort, services, and safety.”

© Cruz y Ortiz Architects
Situated in the Spanish capital, the home stadium of Atletico Madrid triumphed over other contenders such as the Mercedez Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and Century Link Field in Seattle.

In addition to the Wanda Metropolitano, Cruz y Ortiz recently designed the flagship stadium for Morocco’s bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ultimately won by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. they are also currently working on the design of the Dalian Yifan Football Club stadium in China and another sports venue in Switzerland.

© Cruz y Ortiz Architects
Beyond the sporting world, the firm are widely known for their comprehensive reimagination and restoration of the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, which was awarded the 2015 European Museum of the Year by the European Museum Forum.

© Cruz y Ortiz Architects
News via: Cruz y Ortiz

