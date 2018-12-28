World
Architecture Transcends Time in New Architectural Illustrations by Xinran Ma
Architecture Transcends Time in New Architectural Illustrations by Xinran Ma , © Xinran Ma
© Xinran Ma

As imaginative and hypothetical as their work may seem to some people, many visionaries have created admirable artwork that look beyond the ordinary and rethink architecture and urban spaces. Xinran Ma, the New York-based architectural designer and illustrator has visualized his architectural fantasies, and created a series of 10 drawings, two of which were entries for the Fairy Tales Competition by Blank Space in 2016 and 2017.

Drawing inspiration from Italian artist Giovanni Battista Piranesi, known for his imaginative etches of Rome, and the collaborative works of Alexander Brodsky and Ilya Utkin, who produced avant-garde depictions of cities and landscapes, the illustrator has once again shared his creations with Archdaily, expressing his passion “to vision architectural fantasies that transcends time through graphic narratives”.

© Xinran Ma © Xinran Ma © Xinran Ma © Xinran Ma + 10

