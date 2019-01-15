World
House in Troia / Miguel Marcelino, © Archive Miguel Marcelino
© Archive Miguel Marcelino

© Archive Miguel Marcelino

  • Collaborators

    João Cardim, Débora Martins

  • Structural Engineering

    João Esteves

  • Landscape Design

    Viviana Rodrigues

  • General Contractor

    JoveObra

  • Client

    Américo Pinheiro
© Archive Miguel Marcelino
© Archive Miguel Marcelino

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Troia, beautiful landscape of fine sand dunes and crystal clear waters, within a housing cluster of some density, this house is conceived as a city with the size of a house.

© Archive Miguel Marcelino
© Archive Miguel Marcelino
Planta - Térreo
Planta - Térreo
© Archive Miguel Marcelino
© Archive Miguel Marcelino

Volumes, patios and walls more or less enigmatic where, from the outside, there are not directly visible glazed windows, only openings to other outer spaces. Inside there are not two equal rooms, differing in scale, lighting and relationship with the surrounding. The sleeping rooms operate on a private dimension and totally apart from social areas - which are organized around a large courtyard, the heart of the home, like a square that aggregates and gives meaning to the other streets of this city.

Corte
Corte

The vegetation completes the constructed volumes, which function as a background for the shrubs and trees that inhabit each of the patios and gardens.

© Archive Miguel Marcelino
© Archive Miguel Marcelino

Miguel Marcelino
Cite: "House in Troia / Miguel Marcelino" [Casa em Troia / Miguel Marcelino] 15 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908553/house-in-troia-miguel-marcelino/> ISSN 0719-8884

