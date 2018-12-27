World
  Sugar, Splice, and All Things Iced: Fosters and ZHA Create a Gingerbread Paradise

Sugar, Splice, and All Things Iced: Fosters and ZHA Create a Gingerbread Paradise

Sugar, Splice, and All Things Iced: Fosters and ZHA Create a Gingerbread Paradise
© Luke Hayes via the Museum of Architecture
© Luke Hayes via the Museum of Architecture

Leading London firms including Foster + Partners and Zaha Hadid Architects have joined together in festive spirit to create over 60 miniature gingerbread structures, forming a miniature edible city. The Gingerbread City baking initiative, curated by the London Museum of Architecture, will be on display in the Victoria & Albert Museum until January 6th, assuming it hasn’t been devoured.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the sugar-fueled city includes futuristic tower blocks, sports facilities, and a modern homeless shelter by Holland Harvey Architects. The architectural delights have been created using a mix of sweet ingredients including liquorice, Jelly Babies, and icing.

© Luke Hayes via the Museum of Architecture

© Luke Hayes via the Museum of Architecture
© Luke Hayes via the Museum of Architecture

Now in its third year, the Gingerbread City seeks to connect the public to architecture, and spark awareness of urban planning, in an innovative, accessible manner. Using a masterplan designed by Tibbalds Planning and Urban Design, over 60 gingerbread buildings were designed and built by architects, designers, and engineers.

© Luke Hayes via the Museum of Architecture
© Luke Hayes via the Museum of Architecture

The exhibition is open to the public at the V&A Cromwell Road in West London through January 6th.

© Luke Hayes via the Museum of Architecture
© Luke Hayes via the Museum of Architecture

News via: Daily Mail

