  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Aires Mateus
  6. 2017
  House in Estrela / Aires Mateus

House in Estrela / Aires Mateus

  01:00 - 24 December, 2018
House in Estrela / Aires Mateus
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

© João Guimarães

  Collaborators

    Helga Constantino, Sara Calem

  Interior Design

    Maria Rebelo Pinto

  Engineering

    Safre

  Constructor

    Rosete Construções
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a ridge above the Lisbon estuary. It faces the Estrela Basilica on one side, and the river on the other. The house, with an extensive brief, requires the use of two circuits: one interior and the other exterior, alternating in order to facilitate the independence of the parents’ and their children’s lives. The house revives the form of a traditional streetfront house, in this case entirely in face concrete, both inside and outside. Thus, it opens up via the relationship between its constituent spaces.

© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães
Section
Section
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães
Section II
Section II
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

Horizontal transparency connects the garden to the street on the same level as the living room. The master bedroom opens onto a double height space that frames of the views to the garden. The children’s bedroom level opens onto to a corridor on one side and a balcony on the other.

© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

The top living room is a terrace that steers views through an opening produced by its intersection with a cylinder on the roof, defining the views on either side. The bowl-shaped pool on the terrace compresses the living room ceiling, organizing its space.

© Francesco Martello
© Francesco Martello

Aires Mateus
"House in Estrela / Aires Mateus" 24 Dec 2018. ArchDaily.

