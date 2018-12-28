World
  Hotel in Coimbra / depA

Hotel in Coimbra / depA

  28 December, 2018
Hotel in Coimbra / depA
Hotel in Coimbra / depA , © José Campos
© José Campos

© José Campos © José Campos © José Campos © José Campos + 47

  • Architects

    depA

  • Location

    Alta de Coimbra, Portugal

  • Authors

    Carlos Azevedo, João Crisóstomo, Luís Sobral, Miguel Santos, Sara Pontes, Margarida Leitão

  • Engeneering

    CPX, Ncrep, Mse

  • Consultant

    Financertus

  • Area

    23680.6 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    José Campos
© José Campos
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. The three pre-existing buildings around a mediterranean courtyard are located Coimbra, in the city’s UNESCO World Heritage Protection Zone.

© José Campos
© José Campos

In such delicate surroundings, the intervention seeks  a delicate design balanced between the need for technical adaptations to contemporary building demands, the legal requirements for a contemporary hotel and the huge care that an intervention of this type requires. In other words, the adaption to the new program and the consequent deep intervention by all means paid deep respect for the historical relevance of the buildings and its great architectural and constructive values.

© José Campos
© José Campos

This balanced strategy allowed, at the same time, to clarify the difference between the preserved old elements and all the new and, above all, the difference between the three buildings: the former house on the upper level, the small palace on the lower level, and the third in-between, which is more picturesque.

© José Campos
© José Campos

The courtyard which aggregates the three buildings is open to the public and is the life heart of the new hotel. The use of traditional materials such as stone, wood and iron, not only for for structural purposes but also for final details and finishings made, at the end, the whole intervention coherent  and avoids a disruptive atmosphere or design.

© José Campos
© José Campos

