  Happy Holidays from Architects Around the World (2018 Edition)

Happy Holidays from Architects Around the World (2018 Edition)

Happy Holidays from Architects Around the World (2018 Edition)

'Tis the season of holiday cheer, and with that comes the creative greetings from offices, museums, photographers and collaborators around the world! See our favorites below (or check out our best reader-submitted cards).

Here’s to a joyful, exciting, and architecture-filled 2018! See the best projects and articles published this year, here.

Happy Holidays from the ArchDaily team!

MUDA Architects
Ponto Atelier
Schmidt Hammer Lassen
Adjaye Associates
ZHA (Zaha Hadid Architects)
LYCS
Mecanoo
The Design Museum
SAAHA
WIercinski Studio
Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
Museum of Estonian Architecture
Luis Ferreira Alves
Miralles Tagliabue / EMBT
KWK Promes
Gustavo Penna Arquiteto Associados
Estonian Centre for Architecture
Boost Studio
Jose Campos
