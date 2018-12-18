Little Building / Federico Marinaro Arquitecto

+ 30

Consultant Engineer Luciano López

Collaborators Manuel Giró Arquitecto, Bruno Turri Arquitecto, Giuliana Colaneri Arquitecta More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Selected Work, BIAAR (International Biennal of Argentinian Architecture), 2018

The project is seen from the will of a group of investors to develop a small apartment building real estate rental units.

The work begins with the choice of the site on which it works, taking into account full freedom for the choice of it. The lot is located in Vera Mujica Street 413, Rosario, orientation O, of limited dimensions (7.26m front and 9.50m deep) and with numerous potentials.

The first is that on the median E, the plot has a lot owned by the state, where they circulated-Containing even the vestiges of the railroad tracks, with the same frequency. The strategy was to pay for a single lot to build on, get another one to allow the work to ventilate and illuminate, a determining factor when making the decision to make the land to carry out the project.

The second potential was the useful life of large plane trees along Vera Mujica Street, which provided a natural sun protection filter project and was taken as part of the interior - exterior visual landscape.

The premises of the project were:

-Generate a visual pedestrian-inhabitant relationship of the building on the ground floor and a compact, illuminated and ventilated circulation core with qualities of open space as an extension of the street.

-Obtain plants free of structural elements and thus allow to associate units or modify them in the future.

-Develop efficient functional plants, where a minimum unit will be divided into a private environment separated from another public, this way in a very small unit different uses.

-Use traditional construction materials and systems of common brick masonry to generate homogeneous planes and volumes.

-Generate through screening where necessary according to internal use, privacy and / or sun protection.