  7. KONEKTI Two Connected Houses / Bruno Rollet Architecte

KONEKTI Two Connected Houses / Bruno Rollet Architecte

  • 02:00 - 19 December, 2018
KONEKTI Two Connected Houses / Bruno Rollet Architecte
KONEKTI Two Connected Houses / Bruno Rollet Architecte, © Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

© Takuji Shimmura

© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

Text description provided by the architects. The 2+1 house offers a surrounding promenade sheltered from bad weather. The entrance is via a glasshouse that acts as a window giving onto the outside world. This pathway, sheltered by the roof and the view through the glasshouse, provides ways of being connected to the outside world. It is a single storey 120 m² house with a planted flat roof. It profits from the latest automation technologies linked to the home environment (home ergonomics, fall prevention systems, etc.).

© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura
2+1 Main floor Plan
2+1 Main floor Plan
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

Linked to the geriatrics unit in the neighbouring polyclinic, the telemedicine equipment avoids a large number of hospital visits. The house is also provided with a 23 m² bedroom fitted out for a working person. In this way, social ties are created between people who, in all likelihood, would never have met one another. It is easy to imagine the vast number of services they could provide on a day to day basis, the moments they could share and that could lead to a new way of living together.

General Pattern
General Pattern

The 5+1 house is as white as the chalk from Champagne region and clad with tiles typical to this part of France. With a surface area of 153 m2, it is intended to house a family with children as well as an older or working person. The house stands out through its sloped roof and its main building material, being the enamelled tiling covering its entire volume. It is a family house that, by integrating a studio apartment, offers alternative ways of living together while remaining independent.

© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura
5+1 Main and first floors Plans
5+1 Main and first floors Plans
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

