15 Reasons why 2018 was a Record-Breaking Year for Tall Buildings

The CTBUH has released its Year in Review, charting the year’s tall building developments around the world. 2018 saw a record-breaking 18 supertall buildings (over 300 meters tall) built across the world, and 143 buildings of over 200 meters in height completed.
To quantify the extent to which architecture reached to the sky throughout the year, the CTBUH estimate that if each tall building completed in 2018 was laid end to end, it would exceed the entire length of the island of Manhattan; some 13 miles (21.6 kilometers).
Below, we have extracted some of the most impressive statistics from the CTBUH report. For more in-depth reading, download the full report and interactive tool from the CTBUH website here.
14: the number of tall buildings completed in Shenzhen alone thing year.
16: the number of tall buildings completed in North America this year.
19: the number of cities that saw a new tall building completed this year.
42: the percentage of tall buildings completed that were dedicated to offices.
76: the percentage of tall buildings in the world completed in Asia in 2018, with 109 in total.
88: the number of tall buildings completed in China in 2018.
90: the number of concrete tall towers built in 2018, equaling 63%.
220: the height (in meters) of the Nurol Life building in Turkey, the only tall building completed in Europe this year.
260: the height (in meters) of the Bacata Torre 1 in Bogota, the new tallest building in Colombia.
326: the height of the San Francisco Salesforce Tower, one of 13 tall buildings completed in the USA this year.
381: the average height (in meters) of the world’s 100 tallest buildings.
461: the height of the Vincorn Landmark 81 in Ho Chi Minh City: the first building in Vietnam to break the 400-meter mark.
528: the height (in meters) of Beijing’s City Tower, the tallest completed building in 2018.
1,478: the number of tall buildings now in existence around the world.
35,246: the sum (in meters) of heights of all tall buildings completed in 2018.
Read the full report here.
News via: CTBUH