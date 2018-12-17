15 Reasons why 2018 was a Record-Breaking Year for Tall Buildings

Save this picture! Shenzhen Energy Mansion / BIG. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

The CTBUH has released its Year in Review, charting the year’s tall building developments around the world. 2018 saw a record-breaking 18 supertall buildings (over 300 meters tall) built across the world, and 143 buildings of over 200 meters in height completed.

To quantify the extent to which architecture reached to the sky throughout the year, the CTBUH estimate that if each tall building completed in 2018 was laid end to end, it would exceed the entire length of the island of Manhattan; some 13 miles (21.6 kilometers).

Below, we have extracted some of the most impressive statistics from the CTBUH report. For more in-depth reading, download the full report and interactive tool from the CTBUH website here.

14: the number of tall buildings completed in Shenzhen alone thing year.

Save this picture! Shenzhen Energy Mansion / BIG. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

16: the number of tall buildings completed in North America this year.

Save this picture! 3 World Trade Center / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners. Image © Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

19: the number of cities that saw a new tall building completed this year.

Save this picture! Shenzhen recieved the largest number of new tall buildings.. Image © Tim Griffith

42: the percentage of tall buildings completed that were dedicated to offices.

Save this picture! Zhengzhou Twin Towers / gmp Architects. Image © ZMG China

76: the percentage of tall buildings in the world completed in Asia in 2018, with 109 in total.

Save this picture! China Resource Tower. Image © Tim Griffith via CTBUH

88: the number of tall buildings completed in China in 2018.

Save this picture! Zhengzhou Twin Towers / gmp Architects. Image © Jianghe Zeng

90: the number of concrete tall towers built in 2018, equaling 63%.

Save this picture! The Alvear Tower Puerto Madero in Buenos Aires. Image © Maximiliano Moratto - Inmobidrone via CTBUH

220: the height (in meters) of the Nurol Life building in Turkey, the only tall building completed in Europe this year.

Save this picture! The Nurol Life building in Istanbul was the only tall building completed in Europe this year. Image © Arma Elektropanc

260: the height (in meters) of the Bacata Torre 1 in Bogota, the new tallest building in Colombia.

Save this picture! BD Bacata Torre in Bogota, Colombia. Image © Yeison Garcia via CTBUH

326: the height of the San Francisco Salesforce Tower, one of 13 tall buildings completed in the USA this year.

Save this picture! Salesforce Tower / Pelli Clarke Pelli. Image © Tim Griffith

381: the average height (in meters) of the world’s 100 tallest buildings.

Save this picture! CITIC Tower in Beijing. Image © CITIC Heye Investment

461: the height of the Vincorn Landmark 81 in Ho Chi Minh City: the first building in Vietnam to break the 400-meter mark.

Save this picture! the Vincom Landmark 81 is now the tallest building in Vietnam. Image © Vingroup

528: the height (in meters) of Beijing’s City Tower, the tallest completed building in 2018.

Save this picture! CITIC Tower, Beijing. Image © Shuhe Photo via CTBUH

1,478: the number of tall buildings now in existence around the world.

Save this picture! Torre Paradox, Mexico's new tallest building. Image © Lester Ali via CTBUH

35,246: the sum (in meters) of heights of all tall buildings completed in 2018.

Read the full report here.

News via: CTBUH