All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. United States
  5. Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Salesforce Tower / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects

Salesforce Tower / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects

  • 15:00 - 22 February, 2018
Salesforce Tower / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects
Salesforce Tower / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects, © Vittoria Zupicich
© Vittoria Zupicich

© Tom Griffith/ESTO © Vittoria Zupicich

  • Acoustic Design

    Cerami & Associates

  • Architect of Record

    Kendall Heaton Associates

  • Civil Engineering

    BKF Engineers

  • Curtain Wall/Façade Design

    Morrison Hershfield

  • Fire and Life Safety Consulting

    WSP Group

  • Geotechnical Engineering

    Arup

  • Graphics/Signage Design

    Debra Nichols Design

  • Landscape Architecture

    Peter Walker & Partners

  • LEED Administration and Environmental Design

    Environmental Building Solutions

  • Lighting Design

    Horton Lees Brogden Lighting Design

  • MEP Engineering

    WSP Group

  • Security and Surveillance Consulting

    Aon Corporation; Ducibella Venter & Santore

  • Structural Engineering

    Magnusson Klemencic Associates

  • Traffic, Transportation and Parking Planning

    HWA Parking

  • Vertical Transportation

    Persohn-Hahn Associates
    More Specs Less Specs
© Tom Griffith/ESTO
© Tom Griffith/ESTO

Text description provided by the architects. Salesforce Tower will be the tallest building in San Francisco, joining the Golden Gate Bridge and the Transamerica Building as one of the skyline’s defining elements. Pelli Clarke Pelli won an international competition in 2007 to design the tower and the Salesforce Transit Center at its base. Together, the two buildings represent a novel approach to public-private collaboration and sustainability in an urban setting.

© Vittoria Zupicich
© Vittoria Zupicich
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Vittoria Zupicich
© Vittoria Zupicich

The competition was sponsored by the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, a public entity created by the City of San Francisco to develop the new transit centre. To help fund that building, part of the site was offered for sale to teams of developers and architects in an invited competition. Pelli Clarke Pelli and its development partner submitted a design that focuses on sustainability, neighbourhood development, and financial feasibility.

© Vittoria Zupicich
© Vittoria Zupicich

Standing 326 meters (1,070 feet) tall, the tower has the simple, timeless form of the obelisk, giving the 61-story tower a slender, tapering silhouette. The walls are composed of clear glass with pearlescent metal accents. These horizontal and vertical accents gradually taper in depth to accentuate the curved glass corners. The walls rise past the top floor to form a transparent crown that appears to dissolve into the sky. Carved into the tower top is a vertical facet that will be lit at night.

Section
Section

At its base, Salesforce Tower connects directly to the transit centre, which will house 11 Bay Area transit systems. On top of the Transit Center and linked directly to the tower is a 5.4-acre public park, which will offer recreational, educational, and nature activities. The park has two roles: the future anchor of the neighbourhood and a key element of the project’s sustainable design strategy.

Each floor of the tower will have integrated metal sunshades, calibrated to maximize light and views while reducing solar gain. High performance, a low-emissivity glass will also help to reduce the building’s cooling load. Cooling may be provided in part by heat-exchanging coils wrapped around the tower’s foundations. The tower and transit centre also include comprehensive water recycling systems. In addition, high-efficiency air-handlers will take in fresh air on every floor.

© Tom Griffith/ESTO
© Tom Griffith/ESTO
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings United States
Cite: "Salesforce Tower / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects" 22 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889519/salesforce-tower-pelli-clarke-pelli-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »