World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. URBANCORE
  6. 2016
  7. Assunção Villa / URBANCORE

Assunção Villa / URBANCORE

  • 03:00 - 21 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Assunção Villa / URBANCORE
Save this picture!
Assunção Villa / URBANCORE, © Miguel Coelho
© Miguel Coelho

© Miguel Coelho © Miguel Coelho © Miguel Coelho © Miguel Coelho + 42

Save this picture!
© Miguel Coelho
© Miguel Coelho

Text description provided by the architects. The villa is located in a quiet area of Santa Maria da Feira (north of Portugal) surrounded by trees. This villa is designed with the intention of protecting its owners from the unorganized and uncharacteristic surroundings. The oak forest to the east belongs to the client and creates an idyllic area in front of the surrounding land. The program is practically developed on a single floor, only the mezzanine office facing the social area is on the upper floor.

Save this picture!
© Miguel Coelho
© Miguel Coelho
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Miguel Coelho
© Miguel Coelho

The house is in the form of a "?", Which allows you to organize your functional program facing an open patio for the oak forest, where almost all the vains of the house are facing, ensuring lighting and views/perspectives while maintaining the privacy of the residents. Only toilets have private patios. The social area of the villa forms an open space, which can be freely divided and closed thanks to sliding walls/panels. The complex shape of the concrete / reinforced concrete cover was adjusted and calibrated on site. 

Save this picture!
© Miguel Coelho
© Miguel Coelho

The preparation of all the elements that make up the dwelling required high precision and ability to combine elements designed for a regular geometry applied to a set of planes without parallelism or perpendicularity to the despair of the constructor ...
The shape of the cover combines and communicates with the remaining facade planes functioning as a single entity/skin that surrounds the entire dwelling, combining with light to emphasize its original shape.

Save this picture!
© Miguel Coelho
© Miguel Coelho
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Miguel Coelho
© Miguel Coelho

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
URBANCORE
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "Assunção Villa / URBANCORE" [Assunção Villa / URBANCORE] 21 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907618/assuncao-villa-urbancore/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream