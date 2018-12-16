Cyclops House / Mans Tham Arkitektkontor

+ 12

Architects Mans Tham Arkitektkontor

Location Stockholm, Sweden

Lead Architect Måns Tham

Team Mariano Tellechea, Erik Lundqvist, Catharina Sandström (Structor, structural engineer)

Area 110.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Staffan Andersson

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Cyclops house is a roof top addition to an existing mid-century house in Stockholm.

The addition with its large cyclops window framed in dark wood gives the existing house a surprising and welcoming new appearance when aprroached from the narrow driveway.

The existing house had a darkened copper roof. The client wanted to keep copper as part of the composition when adding a living room for the kids, a large terrace and a teen bedroom with a bath. 80 m2 all together.

The new facade is made of copper cassettes that are cnc-cut into unique pieces to fit with the diagonal lines of the facade and the varying widths of the cassettes. The copper was mounted raw and has quickly gotten darker. The patinating process will continue for years to come.

The narrow stairs lead from the existing groundfloor to a spacious studio room with a foldable glass door facing the terrace. The terrace is large enough for parties and has a beautiful view.

The cyclops window is at the end of the stairs in the bedroom and the deep window frame nische in solid oak makes a nice sitting place from where you see the driveway and surrounding neighbourhood.

One large skylight is placed above the oak stairs and one is placed above the shower.

The existing house is built in foam concrete and could not bear the load of another floor. The solution was to build the addition as a wood structure placed on a new steel frame base. The horisontal steel frame sits on a series of steel posts anchored to the foundation of the existing house.