World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Silvia Acar Arquitetura
  6. 2018
  7. Chalet M / Silvia Acar Arquitetura

Chalet M / Silvia Acar Arquitetura

  • 06:00 - 11 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Chalet M / Silvia Acar Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Chalet M / Silvia Acar Arquitetura, © André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

© André Scarpa © André Scarpa © André Scarpa © André Scarpa + 16

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal of the cabin, chalet m, in São Lourenço da Serra, was to make the smallest area possible for the requested program, so that the contact with nature is the main actor on the experience. As minimalism was the main intention of the clients, in addition to the difficulty of access to the land, It was proposed a solution of 18m ² with use of dry materials and on-site assembly, since there is no access for larger trucks. 

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

The implantation followed the criterion of existing glades in the forest, in combination of the search for the best views to the mountain across of the valley. The idea of minimal interference extends to the limit, so there is no construction for the parking area and accesses, these are made by trails on the ground.

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

The cabin was built in massive hardwood structure of thin sections, and then coated by outside plain OSB type plywood, Tyvek air and water barrier and covered with metalic corrugated tiles outside. Inside, thermoacoustic insulation and ‘paricá’ plywood, coated with water-based resin. The furniture is all built in the same plywood and the box area lays over a prefabricated fiberglass box base.

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Silvia Acar Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Chalet M / Silvia Acar Arquitetura" [Chalé M / Silvia Acar Arquitetura] 11 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907455/chalet-m-silvia-acar-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream