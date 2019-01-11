Chalet M / Silvia Acar Arquitetura

+ 16

Architects Silvia Acar Arquitetura

Location São Lourenço da Serra, Brazil

Architect in Charge Silvia Acar

Builder Engeark

Area 193.75 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs André Scarpa

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal of the cabin, chalet m, in São Lourenço da Serra, was to make the smallest area possible for the requested program, so that the contact with nature is the main actor on the experience. As minimalism was the main intention of the clients, in addition to the difficulty of access to the land, It was proposed a solution of 18m ² with use of dry materials and on-site assembly, since there is no access for larger trucks.

The implantation followed the criterion of existing glades in the forest, in combination of the search for the best views to the mountain across of the valley. The idea of minimal interference extends to the limit, so there is no construction for the parking area and accesses, these are made by trails on the ground.

The cabin was built in massive hardwood structure of thin sections, and then coated by outside plain OSB type plywood, Tyvek air and water barrier and covered with metalic corrugated tiles outside. Inside, thermoacoustic insulation and ‘paricá’ plywood, coated with water-based resin. The furniture is all built in the same plywood and the box area lays over a prefabricated fiberglass box base.